Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “As a Mother I gather you”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today reassures us by telling us that she is here with us! She gathers us to instill strength and confidence in our hearts overwhelmed very often by negative feelings. They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer. This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje. Medjugorje message of February 2, 2008 to the visionary Mirjana

“C.dear children, I am with you! As a Mother, I am gathering you because I wish to erase from your hearts what I now see. Accept the love of my Son and erase fear, pain, suffering and disappointment from your heart. I have chosen you in a special way to be the light of my Son’s love. Thank you!”.

Reflection

Our Lady reassures us by telling us that she is here with us! She gathers us to instill strength and renewed faith in our hearts overwhelmed very often by negative feelings and urges us to react, to renew hope to overcome fear and uncertainty. Words that sound so relevant today and that urge us to react, to rekindle our trust in Jesus, certain that with him a new beginning is always possible. Whatever the evidence that life puts before us, we have a certainty: Jesus never abandons us. And if we really believe in it, then He will be able to transform anything and make sense of what we, so often, humanly, fail to understand.