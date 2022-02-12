Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “I invite you to prepare yourselves”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today invites us to resort to the help of a formidable ally, capable of accomplishing things in our life, which we do not even remotely imagine. They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer. This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje. Medjugorje message of May 25, 1998 to the visionary Marija:

“C.Dear children, today I invite you to prepare yourselves, through prayer and sacrifice, for the coming of the Holy Spirit. Little children, this is a time of grace and for this I invite you again to decide for God the Creator. Allow Him to transform you and change you. May your heart be ready to listen and live all that the Holy Spirit has in his plan for each of you. Little children, allow the Holy Spirit to guide you on the path of truth and salvation, towards eternal life. Thank you for having responded to my call“.

Reflection

Our Lady invites us to have recourse to a formidable friend and ally, the Holy Spirit, capable of accomplishing things in our life that we do not even remotely imagine. How to do? There is a privileged space that allows us to be reached by its action, and it is what we create with our heartfelt willingness to pray, which is nothing more than an opportunity for an encounter with the Lord. And the Holy Mass is especially so. “It is the prayer par excellence, the highest, the most sublime, and at the same time the most concrete. It is the encounter of love with God through his Word and the Body and Blood of Jesus “, as Pope Francis reminds us. The action of the Holy Spirit shapes us, heals us, frees us therefore Our Lady in Medjugorje encourages us to listen and to live all her divine inspirations. And as she reminds us, if we have the Holy Spirit, we have everything!

