Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “Love will begin to reign”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today reminds us of what is urgent and indispensable for a true renewal to take place in the whole world, thus put to the test today.

They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer.

This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje. Medjugorje message of April 25, 2005 to the visionary Marija

“Dear children, also today I invite you to renew prayer in your families. With prayer and the reading of Sacred Scripture may the Holy Spirit enter your family and will renew you. Thus you will become teachers of the faith in your family. With prayer and your love the world will go on a better way and love will begin to reign in the world. Thank you for having responded to my call ”.

Reflection

Our Lady reminds us of what is urgent and indispensable for a true renewal to take place in the whole world, thus put to the test today. And it does so by inviting us first of all to renew prayer in that “place”, where the true renewal of the world starts from: the family. Because you know very well what serious threats she is exposed to, all the more so now. The family should be a safe nest, where one can first experience love in the image of God, where everyone should be formed and learn the good values ​​that parents pass on to their children.

Today she is going through an unprecedented crisis, she is continually attacked by the evil one who wants to destroy her, because she knows that if the family jumps, the whole society jumps. Our Lady, who is the Queen of the family, offers us the cure, showing us the tools to use: prayer and the reading of the Word of God, thanks to which the Holy Spirit enters our hearts, bringing with him peace and blessing.

