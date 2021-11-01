Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “Pray and you will see them”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today urges us to renew the gaze of our heart in the depths, in order to be able to see the wonders that God works in our life.

These are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer.

This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje.

Medjugorje message of October 25, 2002 to the visionary Marija:

“C.Dear children, I also invite you to prayer today. Little children, believe that miracles can be done with simple prayer. Through your prayer, you open your heart to God and He works miracles in your life. Looking at the fruits, your heart fills with joy and gratitude towards God. For everything he does in your life and through you for others. Pray and believe children, God gives you graces and you do not see them. Pray and you will see them. May your day be filled with prayer and thanksgiving for all that God gives you. Thank you for having responded to my call“.

Reflection

Do we really trust in the power of prayer? Do we believe it can work wonders in our life? We have a very powerful tool in our hands and we don’t realize it. Despite our Mother’s invitations, we do not place enough trust in prayer. And we don’t cultivate it as we should. We are so many times more concerned with the formula than with truly believing in what we say.

And then if we don’t get the answers in the times and in the ways we think are right, we run aground and fall into discouragement and give up. Our Lady wishes that through prayer, we can establish a true relationship with God and abandon ourselves to Him. Then yes we would see miracles happen, starting with the change of our heart and then consequently around us. And we could only day and be grateful.