Medjugorje, message of the Queen of Peace: “You are still far away”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today admonishes us with maternal love, to bring our attention back to the perspective to which every Christian should look. These are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer. This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje. Medjugorje message of March 25, 2008 to the visionary Marija

“C.dear children, I invite you to work on personal conversion. You are still far from the encounter with God in your heart. So spend as much time as possible in prayer and adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar, so that He will change you. And put in your hearts a living faith and the desire for eternal life. Everything passes, children, only God remains. I am with you and I exhort you with love. Thank you for having responded to my call“.

Reflection

Our Lady exhorts us to a true path of conversion to following her Son, which requires daily and constant work. AND it also suggests how: “So spend as much time as possible in prayer and adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar.”

Prayer, especially Holy Mass and Eucharistic adoration, are the fulcrum of our Christian life: the living presence of Jesus in the Eucharist nourishes us and gives us the strength we need to face the trials of life. Without him we can do nothing. Or rather, we can also do many things but nothing that bears fruit.

Only in this way, by cultivating, day after day, the relationship with the Lord, will the “desire for eternal life “ which is the perspective to which every Christian should look, aware that, as Our Lady reminds us,“Everything passes, children, only God remains” which are the same words of Saint Teresa of Avila, which are reported many times.