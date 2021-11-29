Medjugorje: the Pope appoints the new Apostolic Visitor who succeeds Mons. Hoser

Pope Francis chooses the new permanent envoy for the Holy See in Medjugorje and he does so on a very special day, November 27, which is the feast of the Miraculous Medal, and also the birthday of the late Bishop Henryk Hoser.

He is a prelate with a top-level curriculum and with a very particular characteristic that immediately caught the eye of the most attentive commentators.

The appointment came as a beautiful novelty for a Bosnian place of worship and for the many faithful who have a special bond with this place, to say the least, favored by the Virgin. In fact, many thought that after the death of Archbishop Henryk Hoser, which took place last August, the fate of Medjugorje risked being that of a return of the Diocese of Mostar, headed by a new bishop.

The unexpected decision of the Pontiff

However, the Pontiff thought of a very special decision for the Marian parish and in the morning the official announcement arrived. The new apostolic visitor with a special character for the Parish of Medjugorje is Italian. It is Mons. Aldo Cavalli.

Cavalli has spent his career since 1979 in the diplomatic service of the Holy See. Born in Muggianico di Lecco, Lombardy, in 1946, to a family of bakers, he has been archbishop since 1996, and since March 2015 he has held the role of Apostolic Nuncio in the Netherlands, as well as permanent representative of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The decision therefore puts the focus back attention for what has happened since 24 June 1981 in the small town of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and consequently the need for a person in charge of the mission of an “exclusively pastoral” character, of “stable and continuous” accompaniment of the parish community and of the many faithful who go there on pilgrimage, as the Holy See already specified with the appointment of Mons. Hoser.

Who is Monsignor Aldo Cavalli

A role that has nothing to do with the question of the Marian apparitions that some young people claim to have since 24 June 1981 but which demonstrates the attention and closeness on the part of the Vatican. In fact, in May 2019 Pope Francis authorized the pilgrimages to Medjugorje, which since then can be officially organized by dioceses and parishes, and no longer only privately as paradoxically happened up to that moment.

In Bishop Cavalli’s curriculum, however, there are also very interesting elements regarding his spiritual and theological attitude towards faith and, specifically, also the existence of evil. As the Tv2000 journalist David Murgia points out on his blog, Cavalli seems to be “one (of the few?) who believes in the existence of the devil“, Writes Murgia. “Which is not exactly a foregone conclusion.”

In fact, the journalist reports his words, for example regarding temptations, which turn out to be very interesting. Bishop Cavalli said: “Temptations are not the same for everyone and they manifest themselves with the devil, since creation. It is impressive how this terrible being comes to us. People who allow themselves to be tempted say yes to the devil, not to God, and then they are ruined. Jesus was also tempted on the cross. If you are a son of God, come down, they told him, but Jesus said no to the devil, and yes to God ”.

How the new apostolic visitor of Medjugorje thinks

Among the various positions taken by the religious during his career, there was also the particularly strict one reaffirmed by the Apostolic Nuncio in Colombia on the adoption of children by homosexual couples, in the full legislative debate on the subject. Cavalli was not afraid of the position of the Catholic Church, that is, that the nature of marriage is between a man and a woman and its purpose, both natural and civil and religious, is procreation.

For this reason, Murgia reports, the nuncio had affirmed that the adoption “must be carried out within the parameters of marriage”. “We did not invent this institution but we received it from nature: man, woman and children, for which any other type of institution is secondary ”, were the words of the religious. Another very interesting aspect is that of the relationship of the new apostolic visitor with a burning topical issue.

We are talking about the topic of technology, on which the Monsignor confessed that he does not believe blindly, as our society seems to do more and more often, and perhaps in a rather illusory way. “Technology is not neutral“, Said Mgr. Cavalli in one of his speeches.

“The platforms cannot be considered empty shells to be filled. It is necessary to put together the instrument and the message. Technology is a means, it cannot be an end in itself. The reduction of man to the simple sum of energy, matter and information leads to the inevitable death of the subject and to all forms of exploitation of the human being “.