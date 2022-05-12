Medley: Ewan McGregor enlists for Star Wars and a new member joins the Bridgerton family

Ewan McGregor’s Galactic Magical Tour. With the premiere of the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi closer and closer – it will be available from Friday the 27th on Disney + – the platform’s promotion machinery offers daily incentives to see the new fiction set in the universe of starwars to the fans, who don’t need any. As explained by Ewan McGregor, the Jedi Master himself as he passed through London in the middle of the promotional tour, those fans did not always appreciate his place in the canon of the story created by George Lucas. “When we did the prequels, George was experimenting with new technologies and he wanted to expand the story as much as possible with those tools. For us that involved a lot of work in front of green and blue screens, it was an arduous task and the fact that later Episode III It was not well received by the public, it was hard, ”explained the actor yesterday accompanied by another return to the galaxy, Hayden Christensen, (Darth Vader) and the newcomer Moses Ingram during a meeting with the British press. Beyond that old disappointment, the Scotsman also said that in preparation for playing Obi Wan again almost 18 years after the filming of Revenge Of The Sith, he saw the three prequels again and was able to appreciate them with a renewed perspective, just like the fans who now celebrate them.

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. matt kennedy

The MTV Awards celebrate diversity and hint at the accolades to come. LUnlike many of the Hollywood awards, the MTV awards, which will be presented on Saturday June 5 in Los Angeles, are voted on by viewers who will be able to decide the fate of the nominees until Wednesday the 18th. Among the films, the one that received the most mentions, with seven, is Spider-Man: No Way Home while among the series, the leader is euphoria, with six. Another feature that distinguishes “MTV” from the rest is its original and “gender neutral” items. Thus, among the performances in the same category, best performance in a film, Lady Gaga (Gucci’s house), Robert Pattinson (Batman), Sandra Bullock (The lost City), Timothée Chalamet (Dune) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home). On the television side, in the acting category there are four women whose nominations seem to anticipate the battle that will take place in a few months at the Emmys: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropoutavailable on Star+), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstoneavailable on Paramount+), Lily James (Pam & Tommyavailable on Star+), Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya (both for euphoria, available on HBO Max). On the other hand, the prize for “best hero” will also be awarded, a title that will be disputed by Daniel Craig (no time to die), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) Scarlett Johansson (black widow), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Homecoming). And, already traditional in the MTV awards, “the best kiss” could be in the hands of the duos Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike (euphoria), Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Poopies and the snake (jackass forever), Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (Batman) and Tom Holland and Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Hannah Dodd, the new Francesca Bridgerton Jeff Spicer – Getty Images Europe

The mysterious Bridgerton sister has a new identity. One of the biggest draws to the hit Netflix series is the many story lines that can be developed from the title’s extensive brood. With Anthony and Phoebe’s love stories already revisited in the first two seasons of Bridgerton and a third that will start shooting next month in London, presumably will be focused on Benedict (Luke Thompson), a casting news alerted fans of the series based on Julia Quinn’s novels. It has just been announced that starting next season Francesca, the sixth among the brothers, will have a new actress to play her. Due to a Ruby Stokes scheduling problem, the character barely appeared in the second season and to avoid future inconveniences, the production decided to give the role to Hannah Dodd, whom some will recognize for her role in the Netflix miniseries. anatomy of a scandal (played the character of Sienna Miller as a young woman). Dodd will also be in the sequel to Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown, which will premiere this year on Netflix.