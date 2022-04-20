Medrano reveals that Luis García went to France 98 for compadrazgo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 20.04.2022 10:12:00





What a powerful right! Even between colleagues their “quemones” are given live on Azteca Deportes. In the transmission of the Mazatlán match against Santos this Tuesday in the double day, David Medrano and Zague they argued about the “compadrazgos” in the Mexican National Teamsince the former striker questioned that goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo is not called on a regular basis.

“How? In Gerardo Martino’s National Team they handle calls for compadrazgos? Do they only have friends or those that you like? Because I don’t understand that Acevedo is not a fixture thinking about the World Cup,” Zaguiño said, but what really surprised was the response of Medrano Félix, who did not leave Luis García standing very wellhis television partner, but who was not in the broadcast this Tuesday.

“A little while ago the National Team stopped being compadrazgos, Zaguito? Don’t tell me it’s not true, we know it, let’s not go too far because the Doctor who could no longer move and was taken to a World Cup“, said the experienced journalist in reference to France 1998.

More ‘quemones’ by David Medrano

Why didn’t Luis García play in the 98 World Cup in France?

In that tournament, Luis García did not play a single minute despite having been a figure of the Tri four years earlier in the United States 1994. The journalist hinted that the Doctor was taken as a tribute and not because of his level, since he was the last in the preferences of the then coach, Manuel Lapuente, who gave play to elements such as Luis Hernández, Ricardo Peláez, Juan Francisco Palencia and Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

That’s how it was in the 94 USA World Cup

To finish off the subject, Medrano told Zague that in the Selection in which he took part in the USA World Cup 1994 there was also a player who was taken for “compadrazgo”an issue that is still valid to date, he asserted.

“In the World Cup that you played they took the Corpse ValdezPlease, Zaguito, that’s how it’s always been or they’re going to tell me no. There’s the Bofo in 2010, García Aspe in 2002 that it was so that they would pay homage to his career”.

​