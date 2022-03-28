MedTech, the surgeon of the future is also a biomedical engineer

The greater attention to the acquisition of skills relevant to biomedical engineering aims to guarantee training capable of responding to the very change in contemporary medicine, which requires increasingly innovative, customized and precise approaches to personalize treatments and at the same time improve. the doctor-patient interaction in all phases of the continuum of care. A more articulated and well-founded coexistence of medical and engineering training will allow future graduates to work in the medical sector, promoting its advancement but also to confront, with greater force, in other occupational contexts, such as those of biomedical technologies, device design and the pharmaceutical industry. A more balanced presence of knowledge will also facilitate interaction within multidisciplinary teams of which biomedical engineers are increasingly part of.

Theory and practice will go hand in hand on the didactic front and group work and interaction between students will also be encouraged, while the courses will be both monodisciplinary and integrated (the latter will see the co-presence of teachers of Humanitas University and Politecnico di Milano in the same context, ed). The possibility of experimenting what has been theoretically learned has great margins also thanks to the exceptional presence of a simulation lab, the Simulation Center Mario Luzzattoamong the largest (2 thousand square meters) and technologically advanced in Europe, full of advanced technological equipment.

The degree course, with limited numbers, is held in English but the internationality of the study environment is also open to students from EU and non-EU countries: the application phase is in progress and the admission tests The total number of places available is scheduled for 8 April 2022 (multiple choice test, for a test duration of 100 minutes ed.).

At the end of the course of study, MedTec graduates will be able to decide whether to continue their studies in medical practice, thus accessing specialization schools, or in engineering or apply directly to job positions in the industry.

And there is certainly no lack of demand from the market: looking to 2030, the increase in demand is particularly significant for biomedical engineers and bioengineers: according to recent surveys (EY-ManpowerGroup data, as part of the predictive study “The future of skills in Italy), also thanks to the complexity of skillsets, “For these professions, in fact, the esteem the growth of the difficulty of finding between 2021 and 2030 it is over 160% (going from 22.5% in 2021 to 60% in 2030) “. In the US, on the other hand, it is estimated that the employment of bioengineers and biomedical engineers will increase by 6% from 2020 to 2030 (data: US Bureau of Labor Statistics): how much difference can a qualification acquired in English positively make?