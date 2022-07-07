Medusa case: Mac Construcciones sends a letter to the Chamber of Accounts

The Mac Construcciones SRL company of the Macarrulla family, linked to the Medusa case file, sent a letter to the president of the Chamber of Accounts, Janel Andres Ramirez Sanchezin which he explains his participation in the construction of the Nueva Victoria, whose corruption case has as the main accused the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodriguez.

The letter is in response to the special investigation report carried out by the Accounts Chamber to the Humanization Plan of the Penitentiary System of the Dominican Republic, in the period from August 16, 2016 to August 16, 2020.

Below we reproduce the content of the letter

“After extending a cordial greeting, we hereby refer to the commercial company MAC Construcciones, SRL (hereinafter “the Company”), Awardee of Lot 5 of the Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) La Nueva Victoria, a work that is part of the Humanization Plan of the Penitentiary System of the Dominican Republic, in order to respond to the points cited in the aforementioned report where reference is made to the Company. Namely”:

2.2.2. Composition of the Central Purchasing Committee not in accordance with Decree No.543-12 ( page 25-26).

Report: According to articles 36 and 96 of the Decree in reference to the Purchasing and Contracting Committee that issued the Minutes of Award of each tender should be composed of 5 members, however, the minutes that award the tenders of the Humanization Plan ( including the lots of the CCR La Nueva Victoria) were celebrated by 4 members, missing the person in charge of the Planning and Development Area.

Mar Construcciones: We must bear in mind that the responsibility for observing the formalities that must be complied with in the Award Minutes, as well as the other documents that are an integral part of a tender, falls entirely on the PGR, since the contractors awarded and in this case Mac Constructions, is not part of this process.

II. 2.2.13 Acquisitions of Goods without a Selection Procedure and Failure to Comply with the Contractual Purpose (Pages 55-58).

Report: It refers to the acquisition of the fire truck and the 26 computers for administrative use, carried out by the Company.

Mac Construcciones: This issue was addressed on April 11, 2022, through a response given to the request made by PEPCA in communication 1048-2022 (see annex). It should be noted that the Change Orders, included within the volume number N0.13, where reference is made to the fire truck are Nos. 10 and 11, not Nos. 11 and 12 as indicated in the report.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that annexed to the response letter of communication 1048-2022 of PEPCA, the documents that support the requirement for the acquisition of the fire truck by the PGR, including the tripartite purchase contract, were awarded. signed for these purposes between W Autos, SAS, Mac Construcciones and PGR where the responsibility of the PGR to assume everything is stated.