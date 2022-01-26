Medvedev-Auger-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4, quarter-finals Australian Open 2022

Medvedev-Auger Aliassime, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022, was won by the Russian tennis player. The Canadian rises 2 sets to 0, wastes a match point in the fourth and raises the white flag in the fifth: 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4 is the final result of the almost 5-hour marathon won by the favorite of the tournament which will now challenge Tsitsipas for a place in the final. On the other side of the Berrettini-Nadal scoreboard
14:30 – Medvedev flies to the semifinals!
Australian Open
Medvedev comeback Aliassime in the 5th set: he is in the semifinal with Tsitsipas
AN HOUR AGO
The masterpiece of Daniil Medvedev! In the quarter-finals the winner of the US Open pulls out the first comeback of the tournament from 2 sets behind, even saving a match point. On the Rod Laver Arena Felix Auger-Aliassime plays the two best sets of his career, but he has to surrender to the fifth, after almost 5 hours, to the class and determination of the Russian tennis player who will now challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final. On the other side of the Berrettini-Nadal scoreboard. Both semi-finals are scheduled for Friday.
14:15 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 5-3
The Russian saves a break point and earns the chance to serve for the match after 4 and a half hours
14:06 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 4-3
The Canadian takes the bat, but there remains a break between the two players
13:56 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 3-2
Aliassime asks for the Medical Timeout for a problem in his right ankle
13:48 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 2-1
BREAK MEDVEDEV! After saving 3 break points in the previous game, the Russian puts the arrow in the fifth set
13:29 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5
EVERYTHING TO REDO! After saving a match point in the ninth game, Medvedev takes the contest to the fifth and decisive set, placing a surgical break at the end of the fourth set and concretizing it at the fourth set point
13:25 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 6-5
BREAK MEDVEDEV! Incredible: now the Russian can be used to take her to the fifth set!
13:16 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 5-5
Medvedev saves a match point with the first and extends the set: scream at the end of the game, what a tension!
13:11 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 4-5
Auger saves the first break point from the first set with an ace and flies 5-4. Hot phases of the match
12:59 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 3-4
Four consecutive aces by the Canadian
12:45 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 2-3
No break points in this set
12:36 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6
GO TO THE FOURTH! Tie-break played with the head by Medvedev who takes advantage of the interruption due to rain: 7-2. Aliassime remains in the lead 2 sets to 1, but the match has been reopened
12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-6
It’s raining, the roof must be closed! There will be a break right in the tiebreak where Medvedev is 2-1 ahead with a mini-break
12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-6
We go to the tie-break, as in the first set
12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-5
Medvedev ensures at least the third set tie-break
12:10 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 5-4
We are entering the hot phases of the third set: Medvedev is saved after going 0-30
11:55 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 3-2
WE PROCEED ON NEEDED! Only one break point, canceled, by Medvedev: Auger seems in great physical shape, for now very little chance of a break for the Russian
11:30 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6
ALIASSIME ALSO WINS THE SECOND SET! 6-3! The break at the opening of the partial was decisive, now Medvedev needs a company. Incredible!
Auger-Aliassime is a train: corner broadside and super smash
11:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 2-4
The Canadian manages to keep the top seed on the scoreboard at a distance: he has lost only two points in service in this set
11:04 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 0-2
BREAK ALIASSIME! Medvedev in great difficulty: after 4 ties on the break point, the Russian spars a forehand from the center. Still an uphill set for the tournament favorite
Auger-Aliassime, what strength! He wears out Medvedev and closes it on the fly
10:49 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7
ALIASSIME SET! Top player tie-break of the Canadian who earns three set points and moves the score to the second
10:37 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-6
AGAINST MEDVEDEV! The pressure plays bad tricks on Aliassime who loses the serve to 15. We go to the tie-break!
10:34 – Meanwhile, here is the best of Sinner-Tsitsipas
Sinner hits the Tsitsipas wall: the match in 3 ‘
10:32 – Medvedev-Aliassime 5-6
BREAK ALIASSIME! First break point of the match: Auger-Aliassime wins. Medvedev cancels it with a terrifying backhand. The Canadian earns another: the Russian jeopardizes the set with a double fault
10:25 – Medvedev-Aliassime 5-5
Very hard-fought first set: intensity, rhythm, spectacular shots
10:12 – No break so far
10:03 – Medvedev-Aliassime 3-2
In the batting rounds of the Russian you play little, more effort for the Canadian
9:56 – Medvedev-Aliassime 2-1
YOU PROCEED ON NEEDED IN THIS START! Aliassime tries to worry the Russian by going up to 30, but the No. 2 gets away with the serve
9:49 – Medvedev-Aliassime 1-0
GAME MEDVEDEV! The Russian keeps his opponent at 0
9:45 am – We start on the Rod Laver Arena
Medvedev will be the first to serve
9:30 – We are ready for Medvedev-Aliassime
The seeded No. 2 challenges the Canadian for the third time: 3-0 precedents in favor of the Russian
08:58 – Tsitsipas-Sinner, a one-way match
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2, playing his best Australian game in a state of grace. Match of the highest level: when the Greek takes the chair, Sinner bows, stopping in his first quarter-finals in Melbourne. Tsitsipas will face the winner of Medvedev-Auger Aliassime.
Sinner number! Winning drittone and incites the audience
05:45 – Bolelli and Fognini stop
The double blue stops in the quarter-finals: the Ram / Salisbury duo is too strong, who triumphs with a clear 6-3 6-2 thus advancing to the semifinals.
Matches of the day
D. Collins (USA) – A. Cornet (FRA) 7-5 6-1
Collins crushes the Cornet fairytale in 2 sets: the highlights
I. Swiatek (POL / 7) – K. Kanepi (EST)
J. Sinner (ITA / 11) – S. Tsitsipas (GRE / 4)
F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN / 9) – D. Medvedev (RUS / 2)
Sinner unbuttons: “McEnroe? Could you help me in the net game”
RECAP DAY 9
Australian Open exclusively on Discovery +
Sinner with the maturity of a 30-year-old: he plays with Tsitsipas
Australian Open
Too much Tsitsipas for Sinner, the blue surrendered in three sets
10 HOURS AGO
Australian Open
Furia Medvedev: “Can’t I pee and no time-violation for him?”
24/01/2022 at 08:46