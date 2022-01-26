Medvedev-Auger-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4, quarter-finals Australian Open 2022

Medvedev-Auger Aliassime, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022, was won by the Russian tennis player. The Canadian rises 2 sets to 0, wastes a match point in the fourth and raises the white flag in the fifth: 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 6-4 is the final result of the almost 5-hour marathon won by the favorite of the tournament which will now challenge Tsitsipas for a place in the final. On the other side of the Berrettini-Nadal scoreboard

14:30 – Medvedev flies to the semifinals!

Australian Open Medvedev comeback Aliassime in the 5th set: he is in the semifinal with Tsitsipas AN HOUR AGO

The masterpiece of Daniil Medvedev! In the quarter-finals the winner of the US Open pulls out the first comeback of the tournament from 2 sets behind, even saving a match point. On the Rod Laver Arena Felix Auger-Aliassime plays the two best sets of his career, but he has to surrender to the fifth, after almost 5 hours, to the class and determination of the Russian tennis player who will now challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final. On the other side of the Berrettini-Nadal scoreboard. Both semi-finals are scheduled for Friday.

14:15 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 5-3

The Russian saves a break point and earns the chance to serve for the match after 4 and a half hours

14:06 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 4-3

The Canadian takes the bat, but there remains a break between the two players

13:56 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 3-2

Aliassime asks for the Medical Timeout for a problem in his right ankle

13:48 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 2-1

BREAK MEDVEDEV! After saving 3 break points in the previous game, the Russian puts the arrow in the fifth set

13:29 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5

EVERYTHING TO REDO! After saving a match point in the ninth game, Medvedev takes the contest to the fifth and decisive set, placing a surgical break at the end of the fourth set and concretizing it at the fourth set point

13:25 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 6-5

BREAK MEDVEDEV! Incredible: now the Russian can be used to take her to the fifth set!

13:16 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 5-5

Medvedev saves a match point with the first and extends the set: scream at the end of the game, what a tension!

13:11 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 4-5

Auger saves the first break point from the first set with an ace and flies 5-4. Hot phases of the match

12:59 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 3-4

Four consecutive aces by the Canadian

12:45 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6 2-3

No break points in this set

12:36 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 7-6

GO TO THE FOURTH! Tie-break played with the head by Medvedev who takes advantage of the interruption due to rain: 7-2. Aliassime remains in the lead 2 sets to 1, but the match has been reopened

12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-6

It’s raining, the roof must be closed! There will be a break right in the tiebreak where Medvedev is 2-1 ahead with a mini-break

12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-6

We go to the tie-break, as in the first set

12:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 6-5

Medvedev ensures at least the third set tie-break

12:10 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 5-4

We are entering the hot phases of the third set: Medvedev is saved after going 0-30

11:55 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6 3-2

WE PROCEED ON NEEDED! Only one break point, canceled, by Medvedev: Auger seems in great physical shape, for now very little chance of a break for the Russian

11:30 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 3-6

ALIASSIME ALSO WINS THE SECOND SET! 6-3! The break at the opening of the partial was decisive, now Medvedev needs a company. Incredible!

Auger-Aliassime is a train: corner broadside and super smash

11:18 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 2-4

The Canadian manages to keep the top seed on the scoreboard at a distance: he has lost only two points in service in this set

11:04 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7 0-2

BREAK ALIASSIME! Medvedev in great difficulty: after 4 ties on the break point, the Russian spars a forehand from the center. Still an uphill set for the tournament favorite

Auger-Aliassime, what strength! He wears out Medvedev and closes it on the fly

10:49 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-7

ALIASSIME SET! Top player tie-break of the Canadian who earns three set points and moves the score to the second

10:37 – Medvedev-Aliassime 6-6

AGAINST MEDVEDEV! The pressure plays bad tricks on Aliassime who loses the serve to 15. We go to the tie-break!

10:34 – Meanwhile, here is the best of Sinner-Tsitsipas

Sinner hits the Tsitsipas wall: the match in 3 ‘

10:32 – Medvedev-Aliassime 5-6

BREAK ALIASSIME! First break point of the match: Auger-Aliassime wins. Medvedev cancels it with a terrifying backhand. The Canadian earns another: the Russian jeopardizes the set with a double fault

10:25 – Medvedev-Aliassime 5-5

Very hard-fought first set: intensity, rhythm, spectacular shots

10:12 – No break so far

10:03 – Medvedev-Aliassime 3-2

In the batting rounds of the Russian you play little, more effort for the Canadian

9:56 – Medvedev-Aliassime 2-1

YOU PROCEED ON NEEDED IN THIS START! Aliassime tries to worry the Russian by going up to 30, but the No. 2 gets away with the serve

9:49 – Medvedev-Aliassime 1-0

GAME MEDVEDEV! The Russian keeps his opponent at 0

9:45 am – We start on the Rod Laver Arena

Medvedev will be the first to serve

9:30 – We are ready for Medvedev-Aliassime

The seeded No. 2 challenges the Canadian for the third time: 3-0 precedents in favor of the Russian

08:58 – Tsitsipas-Sinner, a one-way match

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2, playing his best Australian game in a state of grace. Match of the highest level: when the Greek takes the chair, Sinner bows, stopping in his first quarter-finals in Melbourne. Tsitsipas will face the winner of Medvedev-Auger Aliassime.

Sinner number! Winning drittone and incites the audience

05:45 – Bolelli and Fognini stop

The double blue stops in the quarter-finals: the Ram / Salisbury duo is too strong, who triumphs with a clear 6-3 6-2 thus advancing to the semifinals.

HERE THE BOLELLI / FOGNINI-RAM / SALISBURY REPORT

Matches of the day

D. Collins (USA) – A. Cornet (FRA) 7-5 6-1

Collins crushes the Cornet fairytale in 2 sets: the highlights

R.Ram (USA) /J.Salisbury (GBR) -S.Bolelli (ITA) /F.Fognini (ITA) 6-3 6-2

I. Swiatek (POL / 7) – K. Kanepi (EST)

J. Sinner (ITA / 11) – S. Tsitsipas (GRE / 4)

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN / 9) – D. Medvedev (RUS / 2)

All results in Livescoring

On Day 9 in Melbourne, many verdicts: starting with the men’s draw, in which Rafa Nadal booked the first slot in the semifinals with a win in 5 sets over Denis Shapovalov. Success in 5 sets also for our Matteo Berrettini, able to stem the comeback of Gael Monfils. In the women forward Ashleigh Barty and Madison Keys.

