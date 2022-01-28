Medvedev joins Nadal in the final

Tsitsipas collapses from the third set onwards and loses 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 against the world number 2, in his second final act in a row in Melbourne: Sunday will be the match against the Spanish

Daniil Medvedev flies in the final of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year: Stefanos Tsitsipas only holds up to the second set: 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the rematch of last year’s semifinal (the Russian won in three sets). The world number 2 wins the first partial at the tie-break; the Greek equalized the score, but still went down after the break taken by the Russian in the tenth game of the third, before yielding to the fourth. Now there is Nadal.

From mid-game on, Daniil Medvedev’s superiority over Stefanos Tsitsipas was evident. In the third and fourth set the Russian imposes himself peremptorily, also thanks to the physical collapse of the Greek, and wins his second consecutive final at the Australian Open. Waiting for him this time (for obvious reasons) there will be no Novak Djokovic, but Rafael Nadal, who won against our Matteo Berrettini in the other semifinal.

Vibrant first set. Both keep their services well, with the Greek who risks a lot, however, to suffer the break during the ninth game, then recovered to the great. It inevitably goes to the tiebreaker. Immediately minibreak by Tsitsipas who immediately extends 4-1 with a point full of incredible recoveries; the Russian takes it back with a surgical loop with the forehand. Then ace and backhand winning line by the Russian, very courageous; Tsitsipas sends the forehand into the corridor on the first set point available to Medvedev.

Break and counterbreak in the first and sixth game of the second set. First it is the Greek who snatches the serve from the Russian, who plays very quickly, then the latter recovers the disadvantage after a long forehand by the opponent on the fourth break point. Medvedev’s total madness at 4-4: he forces the second two times and commits two double fouls, then drops a forehand in an open field and gives the set point to Tsitsipas; moreover, he is sanctioned for audible obscenity against the referee. After the second break conquered, the number 4 in the world manages to equalize the set count on the third occasion. General nervousness in the final of the partial: Tsitsipas is also sanctioned for time violation.

A third set played decidedly on par seems to be heading towards another tie-break; however Medvedev manages to make peace with himself and wins the break and the set of 2-1. The Russian climbs to the net and with a smash forces Tsitsipas to make the decisive mistake. At this point there is no more match: Stefanos’ fatigue is evident and the Russian takes advantage of it, taking off. Two breaks in the fourth and sixth game, before going to serve for the match. Medvedev is only one game away from becoming world number 1.



See also





Tennis

Australian Open: nothing to do for Berrettini, Nadal goes to the final





