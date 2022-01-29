Medvedev out of his mind, shocked insults to the referee: “Are you stupid?”

by

A moment of fury, as often happened in the past. Medvedev he beat Tsitsipas in just over two and a half hours of play and achieved Rafa Nadal in the final of Australian Open. But during the meeting, the Russian tennis player was the protagonist of a heated exchange of views with the chair judge Jaume Campistol and was cautioned for speaking foul words after suffering a break from Tsitsipas in the second set. “Are you stupid? Why this warning? – Medvedev said verbally attacking the referee, ‘guilty’ of not having sanctioned the rival for coaching – And his father (by Tsitsipas, ed) can you talk to him at any time? How can you referee a Grand Slam semi-final like this? Look at me when I talk to you! If you don’t call coaching, if you don’t, how can I define you… you are a kitty!“.

Australian Open, Medvedev furious with the chair referee

Look at the gallery

Australian Open, Medvedev furious with the chair referee

Tsitsipas answered him like this

Tsitsipas’s response at the press conference was not long in coming: “I can’t listen to everything around me while I play, it’s impossible. The noise from the audience is very loud at every point, you should have super hearing to be able to hear what your coach is telling you.. My father is a person who, when he enters a climate of tension and action, has speaking as his only medicine, and he cannot be stopped: it is natural. I am sure I will continue to receive coaching penalties, even if I will never hear a single word of what he says. They can do what they want if they believe it is the right thing. This was also one of the reasons why, last year, I made public statements on social media expressing myself in favor of coaching. simply because the coaches do it anyway. Most players manage to get directions and do it intelligently too, I guarantee you“.

Source link

Leave a Comment