Medvedev out of his mind, shocked insults to the referee: “Are you stupid?”

A moment of fury, as often happened in the past. Medvedev he beat Tsitsipas in just over two and a half hours of play and achieved Rafa Nadal in the final of Australian Open . But during the meeting, the Russian tennis player was the protagonist of a heated exchange of views with the chair judge Jaume Campistol and was cautioned for speaking foul words after suffering a break from Tsitsipas in the second set. “Are you stupid? Why this warning? – Medvedev said verbally attacking the referee, ‘guilty’ of not having sanctioned the rival for coaching – And his father (by Tsitsipas, ed) can you talk to him at any time? How can you referee a Grand Slam semi-final like this? Look at me when I talk to you! If you don’t call coaching, if you don’t, how can I define you… you are a kitty!“.

Tsitsipas answered him like this

Tsitsipas’s response at the press conference was not long in coming: “I can’t listen to everything around me while I play, it’s impossible. The noise from the audience is very loud at every point, you should have super hearing to be able to hear what your coach is telling you.. My father is a person who, when he enters a climate of tension and action, has speaking as his only medicine, and he cannot be stopped: it is natural. I am sure I will continue to receive coaching penalties, even if I will never hear a single word of what he says. They can do what they want if they believe it is the right thing. This was also one of the reasons why, last year, I made public statements on social media expressing myself in favor of coaching. simply because the coaches do it anyway. Most players manage to get directions and do it intelligently too, I guarantee you“.