Medvedev, watch stolen from the ATP Finals in Turin: how much is it worth

Daniil Medvedev he will not bring with him a nice memory of Turin, home of the Atp Finals, the tournament that brings together – every year – the best tennis players in the world. The Russian lost to the German in the final Alexander Zverev. But in addition to the damage, the insult: while he was playing, someone stole a precious gold watch, which is hundreds of thousands of euros.

Bovet OttantaSei, how much is the watch stolen from Medvedev worth?

The number 2 tennis player in the world reported the theft immediately after the game, once he returned to the locker room of the Shovel Alpitour. The investigation of the Flying Squad that led to its discovery was immediate. It is currently under seizure, because it is necessary to shed light on what happened.

The ‘Bovet Eightysix‘, this is the model of the watch, worth about 200 thousand euros. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office recorded the fact that it was delivered by an ATP executive (here’s what the ATP Finals in Turin was involved in), who had taken it over to return it to the Russian tennis player. The story was told by the press and then confirmed by Ansa: what is still unknown, however, is who took the watch from the locker room.

The manager in fact had said that he had received it from another person, who in turn had received it from a third man who had found it on a shelf in the locker room. Given the value of the watch, the Prosecutor wants to see clearly to understand if the affair consists in a loss / discovery or in a theft.

Because the Bovet OttantaSei watch is worth so much

On the Bovet website you can still find the photo of the 2020 ATP Finals, those won by Medvedev (here is how much the prize money for those who triumph at the ATP Finals): at the time of the ritual photos with the trophy, on his left wrist the clock stands out of the moment.

But because the clock in question is even worth as much as an apartment. The name is the first clue: ‘OttantaSei’ recalls the fact that there are, in all, 86 examples. One of these is, in fact, that of Medvedev. The design is by Pininfarina. The teeth with three-dimensional multiple links prompted the company to file the patent: they reduce the overall dimensions and optimize the functioning of the watch. The main surfaces are guarded by four sapphire crystals. But most importantly, the blue dial is in a case in 18K red gold. Water resistant up to 30 meters, warranty valid for 5 years.

On Bovet’s Instagram page, the words (pre-theft) of Medvedev, testimonial of the company: “Now that 2021 is closing, it’s nice to reflect on what has been. I won a first Grand Slam, I finished the year as the number 2 player in the world: I can be proud. The relationship with Bovet has also strengthened. His support not only helps me achieve my goals, but with his watches he helps me organize my days perfectly. It is one of the highest quality Maison in the world. Let’s make 2022 a great year ”.