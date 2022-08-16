Meek Mill, Kylie Jenner and more say Instagram is dead

Meek Mill took to his Twitter account to express his frustrations with Instagram. In recent times, influencers and celebrities have called out Instagram for its complex algorithm.

Lately, public figures have come forward to give their thoughts on the changes Instagram has made to its platform.

Last Monday, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill called out Instagram about their new Twitter algorithm.

The “House Party” rapper said:

“I’ve been on these apps 10 years 7 days a week…you can tell they’re vetted…I might post 10 phones with different account, I won’t see my post until the next day, what the hell it is ? And it’s also on all my friends pages? » “Who are we paying to reactivate our social media because they have completely reduced our reach…I need an Instagram rep or something ASAP”

A fan commented under one of his rants, saying:

“They want you to buy their system first with ads. They charge you to access your own followers”

Meek isn’t the only celebrity to question the social media platform.

Recently, Kylie Jenner and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashianwhich has more than 800 million combined followers, also complained publicly, leading to a response from Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

The reality stars reposted an image on their Stories that read:

“Remake Instagram Instagram.”

A day later, the CEO apparently responded, saying:

“If you see a new full-screen version of a stream or hear about it, know that this is a test,” Adam explained. “It’s a test for a few percentages of people, and the idea is that a more full-screen experience, not just for video but also for photos, might be a bit more fun and engaging. But I also want to be clear, it’s not good yet.

Instagram users and fans reacted, agreeing that the platform should return to its original mode.

A user said:

“Just stop changing all the time…and get our followers to see our photos again….”

The last time Kyle Jenner publicly complained about a social media platform was Snapchat, which quickly lost over $1 billion.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Instagram? Only time will tell.

While some celebrities use their social media accounts to bolster the platform itself, some use it to vent their frustrations within their industry.

Recently, Cardi B launched another rant on Twitter accusing the music industry of using it, and a series of haters rushed to intervene.