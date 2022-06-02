Meet 3 facts about Zoe Saldana’s luxurious car

Zoe Saldana became the highest-grossing actress in history thanks to her incredible performances in Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. These movies not only allowed her to become known throughout the world, but also gave her the opportunity to add luxurious cars to her collection. She then knows 3 facts about one of her most precious machines.

Zoë Saldana got into the big story of Hollywood thanks to his brilliant performances as Neytiri in Avatar of james cameron Y Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These roles, in addition to giving her the title of the highest-grossing actress in the world, allowed her to make a nice fortune.

The American has a great passion for high-end vehicles and for this reason, he decided to allocate a part of his wages to his collection, made up mostly of machines from the German multinational company Audi. One of these German cars that he has in his garage is his first car, the ostentatious one Audi A8.

3 data of this luxurious Audi:

1) The engine

The V8 engine of the Audi A8.

Under the hood, the Audi A8 hides a powerful engine 4.2-liter V8. With this engine, the vehicle is capable of generating a power of 350 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds. In addition, the actress’s German car reaches a 260km/h top speed.

2) The inside

The interior of Zoe Saldana’s Audi A8.

This luxurious Audi sedan features a comfortable and spacious cabin for 5 passengers. the same clean and elegant design that can be seen on the outside, is present on the inside. In addition, it has a removable touch screen that allows multiple actions such as adjusting the seats, turning on the heat, raising or lowering the windows, operating the audio equipment, opening or closing the sunroof, and controlling the interior lights.

3) The price

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

For this vehicle of the German company, the actress paid a sum of 120 thousand dollars. This was the first car that Saldana added to his garage, thanks to the success of Avatar in 2009. One thing to keep in mind is that just because of his performance in Avengers: Infinity Warthe American took a bag of 3 million dollars.