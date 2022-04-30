Meet Andrew Garfield’s luxury Porsche

Actor Andrew Garfield has announced during the premiere of the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven that he will be taking a break from acting. Who knew how to play Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, he will seek to think about who he wants to be and what he wants for his future. In the meantime, he will enjoy riding around in this luxurious Porsche.

April 29, 2022 12:58 p.m.

The world renowned Andrew Garfield has stated that he wants to take a break from acting. The nominee for Oscar for his work in Tick, Tick…Boom! he made this decision with the intention of thinking about himself, about his future. He made this announcement during the premiere of the miniseries he stars in titled Under the Banner of Heaven.

The acclaimed actor was in a relationship with his screen partner in The Amazing Spider-Man Emma Stone (who played Gwen Stacygirlfriend of peter parker) from 2011 to 2015. Although they broke up, they maintain a great friendship. Currently, he is in a relationship with the American model Alyssa Miller.

for interpreting The Spiderman earned a salary of 500 thousand dollars for the first movie and 1 million dollars for the second part produced by Sony. In addition, he put on the arachnid suit again in the movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he shared screen with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Zendaya Y benedict cumberbatch. In said film, she brought fans to tears. For this appearance, she added 1 million dollars more to your bank account.

All of these well-paid performances allowed Garfield to satisfy his great taste for luxury cars. One of the cars in his garage is the porsche panamera which has an approximate value of 90 thousand dollars. In this acting stop where he will seek to rest, he will be able to press the accelerator of his Porsche and go on a trip wherever he likes.

Andrew’s Porsche Panamera has a powerful engine 4.8-liter V8 under the hood that allows you to generate a few 430 horsepower Y 520Nm of torque. can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. At the same time, reach top speed of 288km/h.