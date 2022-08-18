Meet Andreza Cooper, Khloe Kardashian’s trusted nanny – as fans call out the star for ‘not spending enough time’ with her baby

KHLOE Kardashian has a trusted nanny for her kids named Andreza Cooper.

The nanny is caring for her daughter, True, and her newborn son, but fans tore up the star for not “spending enough time” with the baby.

Andreza Cooper is a 37 year old Brazilian.

Before working as a babysitter, she started out as a “newborn care specialist,” according to an interview she did with Papo de Mae.

Andreza also revealed that she’s worked for other notable stars, including stand-up comedian Kevin Hart and actress Jordana Brewster.

According to SparkChronicles, the 37-year-old left Brazil when she was 14 for Portugal, where she remained until she was 25.

She studied fashion there and moved to America in 2010 with her sister.

It was then that Andreza started working as a full-time nanny and realized she loved the job.

“I loved it right away. It was something that only happened sporadically when the couple went out alone, so it was very peaceful,” the nanny said in an interview with Elas Que Lucram.

While the 37-year-old serves as nanny to Khloe and her children, her main job is to support the family for the first few months after the baby’s arrival and tend to their needs such as room preparation, cleaning breastfeeding and child’s sleep routine.

Regarding True, Andreza said, “As we travel abroad a lot, I also monitor her sleep, as there are many time zones, so for a change, I always travel with her when she is international.

“If it’s only three days, I keep Los Angeles time, if it’s more than three days, the local time is a little behind. »

Andreza posts many photos with Khloe and True on Instagram and is slowly becoming part of their family.

When Andreza isn’t taking care of Khloe’s kids, she’s spending her time in the pool, hanging out with friends, giving nanny tips on Instagram and posting adorable photos of her cat.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

Andreza also makes adorable messages for True and Khloe when their birthdays roll around, so it’s no surprise the Hulu star returns the favor every year.

The nanny turned 37 in May and Khloe threw her a surprise party.

The reality TV star shared many Instagram stories about the decorations, which featured a bunch of pink balloons, gifts, selfies and the celebration itself.

The breakfast table consisted of plates with powdered sugar waffles, strawberries and cereal.

Andreza captioned the post: “And that’s how I started my day. Someone very special made me breakfast,” referring to True who smiled at the camera.

In the following story, the four-year-old had her hand on the large fruit salad, which included grapes, oranges, blueberries and peaches.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum pouted for the camera as she posed with her daughter and nanny.

The trio took another photo together as they shared their “happy” faces.

The Good American founder also brought gifts, including a gift from Bottega Veneta for the birthday girl.

Andreza re-shared a cute video from Khloe’s Stories.

During the throwback video, the nanny held ‘little’ True in her arms as they celebrated her previous birthday.

TO TAKE OFF

Then in July this year, Andreza accompanied Khloe on her sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet for her 38th birthday.

Before boarding the jet, Andreza posed with Khloe and True in front of a wall of pink balloons.

The women were both wearing black outfits and sunglasses and drinking mimosas from the jet.

Andreza also took a snapshot of a small plate with avocado toast.

The camera caught the inside of the jet, which had even more balloons to commemorate Khloe’s birthday.

The nanny accompanies them on many trips and sometimes even attends premieres with the star.

FORMAL EVENTS

In February, the Kardashian star shared a photo of herself with her longtime nannies, Andreza and Monica Longanbach.

The trio smiled for the camera while wearing their best evening attire.

The group had traveled to an event in support of friend Alexa Okyle, who is also the chief operating officer of the family business, Kardashian-Jenner Communications.

GET REAL!

Andreza has blessed fans with never-before-seen photos of the mother of two from the past.

While on vacation last June, Khloe celebrated her birthday again by paddle boarding with True and Andreza.

The nanny posted an unedited swimsuit photo on her Instagram to wish Khloe a happy birthday and fans were shocked.

In the photo, she was standing on a paddle board with mother and daughter sitting at the foot of the board.

The trio were at sea with only the clear blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean surrounding them.

True’s goalie, 37, appeared to run the board with an oar, while Khloe took the opportunity for a photo op.

Khloe looked natural as she donned a black one-piece swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses as she rode the board.

She held her toned arms outstretched to the side while smiling at the camera in the distance.

Andreza gushed about her boss in the caption: “Miss Khloé, Venus, big baby!!!! It’s your birthday and I’m so happy to celebrate your life with you. You just deserve the BEST in this world, so don’t. accept less than that! Wishing you real smiles, ticklish laughter and TONS of love. »

Khloe responded with nothing but gratitude, replying, “My shesha!!!! My beautiful shesha!!! Thank you for everything !! You’re the best !!! »

BE A MOM!

Even though her kids enjoy hanging out with Andreza and Khloe’s busy schedule, Kardashian fans have blamed the mom for not spending enough time with her newborn son.

Khloe welcomed her second child – a boy via surrogate – earlier this month with her ex-baby dad, Tristan Thompson.

Although Khloe desperately wants a sibling for True, fans have discovered a few clues that she’s not home with the baby as often as she should.

A few days after reports surfaced that Khloe’s son was born, she was spotted in Malibu wearing a sexy black dress.

Fans flocked to Reddit to react, attacking him for neglecting his parenting duties.

One particularly harsh reviewer commented on the thread, “Like, the baby is about 5 days old and she’s caught dressed in a ‘bodycon black dress’ for a night out”, while others noted ‘clues’ which, according to them, have given way to a strange theory.

Some Reddit users have speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum may not be raising her own baby.

According to one Reddit user’s outrageous theory: “The baby was just taken from a woman who was basically rented for nine months and when placed with her genetic mother, she was immediately dumped for a dinner and it is a clear clue to him that he will be partially raised by a nanny all his life. »

They continued, “He’s basically a part-time responsibility for Khloe and I’m not saying that to be mean, because that’s how kids are when you’re so rich. This goes for all the sisters.

“The only thing that gives me some hope is the good things I’ve heard about how Khloe treats True’s nanny and how involved she seems to be compared to Kim and Kourtney. »

The Reddit user added, “He certainly won’t be raised by Tristan either, at least not fairly.

“Because giving 3/4 kids your full attention makes you an unfair parent, even to the three you’re involved with, by nature showing your favorites and forcing them to find another way to meet Theo. »

Khloé and Tristan’s son was conceived just days before his infidelity scandal broke.

She’s not the only Kardashian to have her kids raised by nannies, like all girls do.

