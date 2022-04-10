Meet Avalon 1266, the new Canaan ASIC to mine bitcoin

Canaan, the manufacturer of bitcoin (BTC) mining machines, introduced a new model called the Avalon 1266 in its A12 series. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President Edward Lu at the Bitcoin 2022 convention in Miami.

The Avalon 1266 will have a hashrate capacity of 100 terahash per second (TH/s) and a power efficiency of 35 joules per terahash (J/T), according to Lu. It is a platform that It is designed for those who want to mine bitcoin with optimal performance, but without spending a lot of energy..

In this way, the new model improves on the previous Avalon 1246, which had a capacity of 90 TH/s and an efficiency of 38 J/T. This shows Canaan’s effort to make machines that process more data without spending much more electricity for it, which allows bitcoin miners to save money. On that, Edward Lu said: “For the past two years, Avalon has been committed to building a greener bitcoin mining industry.”

Canaan’s Avalon 1266 has higher hashrate capacity than the previous model A1246. Source: Canaan.

He also clarified that it will be prepared for various operating environments, as well as to overcome long shipping stretches. And he assured that this, like all his models, is durable and it is not necessary to change it every year. Although, it is worth clarifying that the growing increase in competition on the network forces miners to look for increasingly powerful machines to have good performance.

In addition to Canaan, CriptoNoticias reported that the MicroBT company also announced at the Bitcoin 2022 convention the launch of a new model called Whatsminer M50sv. Although this is not comparable to the Avalon 1266 because it has 126 TH/s of computing power and efficiency of 26 J/T, being part of the high-end ASICs on the market.

Canaan Avalon 1266 will compete with Bitmain S19 and MicroBTC M30

Although the launch date and price of the Canaan Avalon 1266 is still unknown, it is possible to identify that its characteristics are comparable with those of other machines that are currently on the market. Specifically it is similar to some platforms from Bitmain and MicroBT, two manufacturers of bitcoin miners that fight to keep the title of the most efficient and powerful in the entire market.

Specifically, Avalon 1266 shows performance similar to Bitmain terminals S19 (95 TH/s and 34.5 J/T) and S19 pro (110 TH s and 29.5 J/T). These products are on sale in the market for USD 7,030 and USD 9,460 respectively. Likewise, it is positioned in the line of the MicroBT Whatsminer M30s+ 100T machine (100 TH/s and 34 J/T), which is worth USD 3,680.

These are some of the most popular machines on the market, which is why Canaan varies the offer to miners looking for equipment that currently nets them around $400 a month in their best conditions.