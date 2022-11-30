Meet Carolina Pérez, the woman who stole the heart of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the Latino artists recognized throughout the world. Despite the fact that false rumors about his state of health have spread lately, he is fully on stage and enjoying his family.

Puma Rodríguez was married twice in his life and is currently with Carolina Perez the woman who stole his heart in the ’90s and who is 26 years younger than him. It’s been 35 years of marriage with her and a common daughter named Genesis who succeeds in the world of acting.

Related news

The singer passed with his wife through the floor of the program “De Tú a Tú” on Channel 13 in Chile and told some intimacies of his love story. The Puma He said that he saw Carolina for the first time when he was 14 years old, but since she was younger, nothing happened, but five years later they met again at a party given by a mutual friend.

Genesis Rodriguez. The daughter of Puma and Carolina Pérez. Source: Terra archive

The Puma Like a whole gentleman, he took Carolina to his house and she gave him her phone number, which he did not write down. “The next day I woke up and the phone popped into my mind, which was amazing. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it was for my good or for my bad. I called, we talked, I invited her to eat and that’s how the story began,” said the singer.

The Puma and Carolina Perez. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

for his part Carolina She added that she was not sure that she would accept that first date, both because of Puma’s fame and because of the age difference, but that her mother insisted and she went. Finally the love story materialized and after 10 years they went down the aisle in 1996 at the insistence of her daughter Genesis.

The Puma and Carolina Perez. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

“She told us ‘my little friends tell me that my dad is not my dad because they are not married’, because of the rules of the Catholic school and the nuns and all the stuff. Then a week passed, and the other week the Cougar He tells me ‘Carolita, we’re getting married in two weeks,'” Carolina Pérez said.