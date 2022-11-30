Entertainment

Meet Carolina Pérez, the woman who stole the heart of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the Latino artists recognized throughout the world. Despite the fact that false rumors about his state of health have spread lately, he is fully on stage and enjoying his family.

Puma Rodríguez was married twice in his life and is currently with Carolina Perez the woman who stole his heart in the ’90s and who is 26 years younger than him. It’s been 35 years of marriage with her and a common daughter named Genesis who succeeds in the world of acting.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

6 mins ago

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

19 mins ago

Mauricio Pochettino discusses Lionel Messi’s future

22 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence also wears UGG boots as walking shoes

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button