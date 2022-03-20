Meet Carolina Pérez, the woman who stole the heart of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

James 15 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 35 Views

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the Latin artists recognized throughout the world. Despite the fact that false rumors have recently spread about his state of health, he is fully on stage and enjoying his family.

Puma Rodríguez married twice in his life and is currently with Carolina Perez the woman who stole his heart in the ’90s and who is 26 years younger than him. They are already 35 years of marriage with her and a daughter in common called Genesis who succeeds in the world of acting.

Source link

About James

Check Also

JLo and the celebrities who bet on the trend of ‘oversize’ clothing: PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that the fashion industry is one of the worlds …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved