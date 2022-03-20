Meet Carolina Pérez, the woman who stole the heart of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the Latin artists recognized throughout the world. Despite the fact that false rumors have recently spread about his state of health, he is fully on stage and enjoying his family.

Puma Rodríguez married twice in his life and is currently with Carolina Perez the woman who stole his heart in the ’90s and who is 26 years younger than him. They are already 35 years of marriage with her and a daughter in common called Genesis who succeeds in the world of acting.

The singer went with his wife to the floor of the program “De Tú a Tú” on Channel 13 in Chile and told some intimacies of his love story. The Puma He said that he saw Carolina for the first time when he was 14 years old, but since she was younger, nothing happened, but five years later they crossed paths again at a party given by a mutual friend.

The Puma Like a gentleman, he took Carolina to his house and she gave him her phone number, which he did not write down. “The next day I woke up and the phone appeared in my mind, something impressive. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it was for my good or for my bad. I called, we talked, I invited her to eat and that’s how the story began, “said the singer.

For your part Carolina She added that she was not sure if she would accept that first date both because of the Puma’s fame and because of the age difference, but that her mother insisted and she went. Finally the love story materialized and after 10 years they passed through the altar in 1996 at the insistence of her daughter Genesis.

“She told us ‘my little friends tell me that my father is not my father because they are not married’, because of the rules of the Catholic school and the nuns and all that stuff. Then a week passed, and the next week the Cougar He tells me ‘Carolita, we’re getting married in two weeks’”, Carolina Pérez recounted.