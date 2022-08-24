Meet Catalina Mora, the Ecuadorian who is also part of the program ‘Sit down who can!’ | People | Entertainment

Greetings to my beautiful people from Ecuador. With these words the Ecuadorian journalist Catherine Mora appeared before the audience Sit who can! which premiered on Tuesday, August 23, in Ecuavisa.

The program, which in the United States is broadcast on the Unimorehas the actor as driver Julian Gil and six panelists, which is made up of the Ecuadorian Alejandra Jaramillo; the Venezuelan Liliana Rodríguez (daughter of El Puma); the Colombian Lucho Borrego; the Costa Rican Karla Gómez; and the Spanish Alex Rodriguez.

Alejandra Jaramillo competes to stay in the entertainment reality show ‘Sit down who can’. This is what was seen at the premiere

In his intervention Mora added: “For me it is a real pride to be able to join this project and with a job as important as it is, being the voice of the public and it is that I will be connected every night to our website and very attentive to all your comments through social networks, ”he assured.

Likewise, Mora invited his fellow panelists “not to marry those chairs, because we have received a true avalanche of votes and their comments have not gone unnoticed.” she said she.

Sit who can! is a program reality show and entertainment. As part of its content, they will present news from the world of entertainment, in which there will be debates among the panelists, which will be valued through the public vote and contrary to tradition, whoever has the most votes wins, in this program, the one with the largest number will be suspended or eliminated.

Panelists who have been suspended or eliminated to return to their chair will have to complete a mission. In this sense, Mora’s role will be to interact with the public through social networks and she will be aware of the comments made by the audience regarding what was said by the six panelists.

Mora, who in addition to being a journalist is an expert in digital media, has a long history in the world of entertainment. She became involved in journalism at an early age, at age nine, at school she published her first newspaper.

From 2015 to 2021 he was part of the program Tell me what you knowwhich was broadcast on Telemundo.

She has lived in Miami, United States, since 2001. She completed her high school studies and graduated with a degree in Arts and Communication from Broward College.

Her life has been one of constant preparation, in 2014 she traveled to Colombia to train as a presenter and finished her preparation with honors. She has also taken professional speech and acting courses for film and television.

The compatriot, who has worked as a model, joined Telemundo in 2011, in the role of specialist in social networks. For five years she was in charge of carrying out 360 strategies for the American network, where she was in charge of various campaigns and specials such as Miss Universe, Premios Tu Mundo, Latin Billboards, etc.

Through his social networks, he has shared videos with interviews with different personalities, including Jennifer López, Henry Cavill, Dakota Johnson, Zachary Levi, Tyler Perry, Taylor Schilling, Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Ponce.

Sit who can! It airs Monday through Friday at 2:00 p.m. Ecuavisa. (AND)