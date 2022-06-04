Meet celebrities like Shakira and Piqué who chose a neutral name for their children | viral video | shows

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, or Camilo and Evaluna, are just some of the famous couples who chose neutral names for their babies. Several of these celebrities have made this decision to combat stereotypes, gender roles, or so that their children can have greater freedom to choose their sexuality in the future.

Next, we share 15 celebrities who have opted for this option. many of the following unisex names are originalattractive and have a special meaning.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have two children. The first is called Milan (9 years old), while her second son’s name is Sasha (7 years old). The oldest was born on January 22, 2013. That same day, the Colombian singer revealed in an official statement posted on her website that Milan means loving, dear and full of grace in Slavic.

Sasha, on the other hand, was born on January 29, 2015. Her name is of Russian and Greek origin and, according to her parents, the meaning of this word is “warrior” or “defender of humanity” .

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s eldest son is called Milan. Photo: AFP

Camilo and Evaluna

The artists Camilo and Evaluna decided to name their youngest daughter Indigo. The Colombian singer assured before the EFE agency that this word has special value for both of them. “It is not only the name of a color that we love, but a presence of light that has been in humanity for millennia,” he explained.

Camilo and Evaluna chose the name Indigo for their first baby. Photo: Instagram / @evaluna

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had four children during their time together. These are North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The couple caught the attention of the press, since these names are not very common in the United States.

Kim Kardashian currently has four children. Photo: AFP / Instagram composition

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

August is the second daughter of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and Priscila Chang. The baby was born in August 2017 and, as revealed by her parents, her name refers to the month in which she came into the world.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan decided that their youngest daughter is named August. Photo: AFP

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. They both have three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. The eldest’s name was chosen in commemoration of Ryan’s father, who is named James Chester Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. Photo: AFP

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham also stand out for having given their children neutral names: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Of all of them, Brooklyn is the oldest at 23 years old.

David Beckham’s eldest children are 23 and 19 years old. Photo: Instagram / @davidbeckham

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara’s baby is named River. The couple chose this name in honor of the famous actor’s brother, River Phoenix, who died in 1993.

Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay Z are another of the famous couples that have been together the longest. In addition, they currently have three children: Blue Ivy and the twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé has three children with Jay Z. Photo: Instagram / @beyonce

Yuya and Siddhartha

The popular influencer born in Mexico, Yuya, captured the attention of thousands of people in June 2021 by announcing that she was pregnant. The celebrity decided to name her baby Mar.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden had their first child in 2020. The baby’s name is Raddix Madden and it drew attention to being a neutral name.

Cameron Diaz had her first baby at the age of 43. Photo: AFP

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013 and as a result of their relationship they had two babies. The name of the oldest is Lincoln Bell Shepard, 8 years old, while the youngest is Delta Bell Shepard, 6 years old.

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy had been together for four years. Product of this relationship was born in 2011 Bingham Hawn Bellamy. Both placed this name in honor of the last name of Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn and her maternal great-grandfather Bing Russell.

Read Michelle and Zandy Reich

The remembered protagonist of the series “Glee”, Lea Michelle, and her partner, the American businessman Zandy Reich, had their first child in August 2020. The baby is called Ever Leo Reich. Both were married in 2019 in a private ceremony and kept the pregnancy process of their firstborn in reserve.

Lea Michelle and Zandy Reich had their first child in 2022. Photo: Instagram composition

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Actress Hilary Duff also decided to give her daughters a neutral name. The prominent American singer and businesswoman and her partner, musician Matthew Koma, chose to place Banks Violet and Mae James on her two little girls.

Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

Screenwriter Paul WS Anderson and actress Milla Jovovich, who starred in the movie “Resident Evil”, have three daughters. These are Ever, Dashiel and Osian. The artists married in 2009 and remain together to this day.

Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi

Actress Sharon Fonseca decided to place Blu Jerusalema on the baby she had with internet celebrity Gianluca Vacchi. In this way, they joined the list of celebrities who chose to give her children a neutral name.