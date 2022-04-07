Meet Dallas Roberts, the talented actor who plays Richard Ford in ‘Big Sky’

ads

Big Sky Season 2 kicked off with a new episode on ABC on September 30, 2021, giving fans a much-needed update on what the future holds for Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and the rest of the eccentric cast.

The newest star to join the show is none other than Dallas Roberts, the Houston-born heartthrob who established himself as an acting heavyweight with roles in Unforgettable, American Crime and others.

Dallas Roberts recently made his debut as Richard Ford in ‘Big Sky.’

Born in Houston in May 1970, Dallas Roberts forged an incredibly successful acting career after attending the State College of Florida and the Juilliard School in New York. His first big breakthrough came in 1994, the year he graduated from the Juilliard School. Dallas played Larry in an episode of New York Undercover. The television series turned out to be far from the only police drama of his. Dallas landed various episodic roles on Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Dallas played Greg Yates in two episodes of Chicago PD, and many fans will surely recognize Dallas from the role of Milton Mamet on The Walking Dead. He also played Carson Hesby in American Crime and Robert Lawrence in the pilot episode of FBI.

In Big Sky, Dallas plays Richard Ford, the proud father of Hayden (Keara Lloyd) and Mason Ford. Mason dies of an apparent drug overdose, setting many wheels in motion.

In a season 2 episode of Big Sky, Richard seemingly goes on a quest to bring justice to the people believed to have sold his son the drugs. Ren Bhullar (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) immediately appear at the top of the list of suspects.

As for an added twist: Richard is frequently described as a character who has recovered from an addiction to alcohol. The devastating loss of his son is likely to pose new challenges for him and his family.

Some fans seem to think that Jason Ritter plays Richard Ford in ‘Big Sky’.

Several Big Sky appear to have misidentified the actor playing Richard Ford’s character in Big Sky as Jason Ritter. Jason recently appeared in A Million Little Things, Superstore, and Raising Dion. In addition to his work as an actor, he also works as a producer and media personality. Jason is not credited in Big Sky.

Is Dallas Roberts, the actor who plays Richard Ford in ‘Big Sky’, related to Jason Ritter?

Dallas was born in Houston in May 1970, the son of Don Roberts, described by most reports as a Methodist minister, and Catherine Roberts. Meanwhile, Jason Ritter was born in Los Angeles in February 1980, the son of John Ritter (the star of Bad Santa, Hooperman and others) and Nancy Morgan (who appeared in Lucky Luke, Romance Theater and Good Times). Dallas and Jason don’t appear to belong to the same immediate or extended family.

Catch new episodes of Big Sky every Thursday at 10pm EST on ABC.

If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find mental health and substance use disorder support in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for assistance. 24 hours.

