Meet Dereck Rodríguez, the son of Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

Baseball in its being has been a sport of tradition and family, long is the list of pairs of fathers and sons who have been successful, even duets or trios of brothers who have headed to the top.

As great examples of baseball families, the legacies of Bobby and Barry Bonds, a father and son couple who were Big leaguesas well as even, the Dominican brother pitching duo Ramon and Pedro Martinez.

Iván Rodríguez, Puerto Rican catcher and member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, is another of the parents who see their seeds and legacy within baseball cultivated in one of their children.

Derek, son of Iván, makes his way into Major League Baseball, starting in 2022 his fourth season as a pitcher for a team within the Major Leagues.

The 29-year-old right-hander was on the San Francisco Giants roster from 2018 to 2020, falling off the Major League radar in 2021, the year he saw Triple-A action alongside the Colorado Rockies.

Rodríguez has returned to pitch within the MLB for 2022, having his first participation in his re-entry to the Majors as a reliever for the Minnesota Twins on the afternoon of April 13.

As a shooter, Derek has a very wide and fluid arsenal, who can throw Four-Seam Straights, Change of Speed, Curve, Cutter and Sinker.

During his years of development at the Minor League level, Rodríguez shared playing time as a two-way player, being both a pitcher and an outfielder, although he eventually ended up completely linked to the art of pitching.

Iván Derek Rodríguez is the oldest and only son of Iván Rodríguez, who is also the brother of Amanda Christine and Ivanna Sofía Rodríguez.