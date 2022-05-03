Meet Elon Musk’s mother, a 74-year-old model and former beauty queen | PHOTO

The South African tycoon Elon Musk, who was named by Forbes as the richest man of 2022, is known for being the founder of SpaceX, Paypal and Tesla. However, little is known about his personal life and his family, so here we tell you a little about his mother, May Muskwho is a model and former beauty queen.

Who is Maye Musk?

The mother of Elon MuskMaye Haldeman is a Canadian-South African model and nutritionist who was born a April 19, 1948 in the city of Regina, Canada.

When she was 15 years old, Elon Musk’s mother began her career as a model and later won a beauty contest where she was named Miss South Africa. Years later, she studied for a professional career in the United States, where she later began to specialize as a nutritionist. Currently, at 74 years old, she continues to work as a model, in addition to being the mother of 3 successful children and the grandmother of 11 beautiful grandchildren.

Maye, dietician, model and grandmother

However, Maye also worked as a researcher at the University of Toronto and taught nutrition and modeling classes. She, in turn, was a nutrition consultant and continued to prepare with master’s degrees.

In fact, for 45 years of his life, he lectured, wrote research papers, and counseled patients in around 3 countries.

In addition, he wrote two books, one called “Feel Fantastic: Maye Musk’s Good Health”, where he talks about nutrition and diets and another autobiographical text entitled “A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success” .

This is his professional training:

Dietitian nutritionist from the University of Toronto.

Bachelor of Dietetics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa

Master in Dietetics from the Orange Free State University, South Africa

Master in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Toronto, Canada

His works as a model:

She was the first dietitian to be the face of Special K cereals.

He has participated in advertisements for Revlon.

She posed nude for Time magazine.

She appeared pregnant and naked in New York magazine.

