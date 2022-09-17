Meet Emma Watson’s exclusive car

Emma Watson is a British actress, best known for her success as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. The young woman was filled with money and with it, she managed to acquire a beautiful collection car. Slide and find out!

The life of Emma Watson It is quite peculiar, with only 11 years he rose to fame acting in this captivating saga. Their role was of a wise girl with a facility for magic. Emma successfully played this character for more than ten years and this led her to be one of the main acting figures worldwide..

It must not be easy to become an eminence at such a young age. Fame and money can blow anyone’s mind. Although, due to the nature of the actress, she has never been seen giving herself great luxuries. One of his biggest expenses was the purchase of a beautiful Cadillac Escalade, listed at $68,000..

This amazing vehicle It has a 6.2-liter engine with eight cylinders in V, selective deactivation of cylinders and double turbo that delivers a power of 426 horsepower. In addition, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 180 km/h.. Not huge speed numbers, it’s clearly chosen for its aesthetic beauty and large space.

The Cadillac Escalade is built on a platform of beams and crossmembers. For this reason, its dynamic behavior and weight is one of the highest in its segment. Depending on the version chosen, its cabin is approved to accommodate from two to eight occupants. The load capacity of its trunk rises from 1,113 liters of the version with five seats to 3,424 liters occupying only the two front seats.

Currently not seen much in movies and/or TV series, Emma is currently more inclined to the humanistic side. ANDIn 2014, she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Her efforts are dedicated to the UN Women Goodwill Embassy for the empowerment of young women and gender equality..