Meet Evaluna’s half brothers, one of them is a singer

By: Valeria ContrerasN. SEA. 31. 2022

Evaluna and Camilo highlight the great relationship they have with Mau and Ricky, brothers of the singer; but Indigo’s mom has others two little-known half-brothers, fruit of the first marriage of Ricardo Montaner.

Before starting a family with his current wife Marlene Rodríguez, the interpreter of ‘La Gloria de Dios’ was married to Ana Rosa Vaz Pönicke. As a result of this relationship, which occurred when he was barely 18 years old, his two eldest sons: Alejandro and Hector.

Alexander Montaner

The singer’s firstborn is called Alejandro, he was born shortly after the artist and Vaz married. Initially, he devoted himself to his studies and graduated with a degree in business administration; however, he won over his artistic heritage and launched himself as a singer.

Ricardo Montaner’s eldest son made his debut in music in 2001 with the record album ‘Todo lo que Tengo’; from which came two singles ‘I’m going to turn you crazy’ and ‘Dímelo’, which were placed on the Billboard Latin Songs list.

Two years later at Premio Lo Nuestro he was nominated for Best New Pop Artist of the Year; Although his career was on the rise, he decided to move away from the stage and although he continues as a music producer, he is focused on his work at Sony Music Latam, where he is Vice President of the Artists and Repertoires area.

On a personal note, Alejandro Montaner is married to Ximena Datorre, with whom he has two sons: Matías and Alejandro.

Hector Montaner

Evaluna’s second half-brother is called Héctor and he is four years younger than Alejandro. He was born in 1981 and like his father is a composer.

Héctor not only has a great career in this field of music, he is also a singer, among his best-known songs are ‘Amor del Bueno’ and he has even made some collaborations with groups like CNCO.

Like his brothers, he has a stable love life and in 2007 he married Paola Gaudelli, with whom he had three children: Antonella, Alejandro and Salomé.