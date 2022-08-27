Meet Gal Gadot’s Tesla and its curious doors

Gal Gadot received a lot of dollars for her movies, so she decided to fill her garage with luxurious cars. One of them has a curious door opening system. Slide and learn more about the incredible Tesla that the actress drives!

August 26, 2022 7:54 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has managed to become one of the highest grossing actresses in the world. She rose to fame by being part of several installments of Fast and furiouswhere he performed with Vin Diesel Y Paul Walker, among others. Also, he joined the DC Extended Universe to bring to life the emblematic comic character of Diana Prince, wonder-woman.

for starring Red alert (Red Notice) beside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne JohnsonGadot took a bag of $20 million. Salaries like this allowed him to put together a luxurious collection in his garage. In it we can find a BMW X5Ma Jaguar F Typea Mini Cooper Sa cadillac-escalade and a Tesla Model X.

The latter is the most expensive car in his collection, as it has a market value of 140 thousand dollars. A curious fact about the actress’s Model X is that the rear doors do not follow the traditional opening system that most vehicles follow. This Tesla has two doors of “falcon wing” in the back seat.

The falcon wing doors can be opened and closed at the touch of a button, via the mobile app, with the smart key, or by touching the corresponding icon on the touch screen. The same They have multiple sensors.that if they detect people or nearby objects stop moving to adjust the opening movement and avoid contact with said object or person.

This car that drives who personifies the Wonder Woman also has two electric motors: one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive. With the combined power of 671 horsepower that these generate, the Model X is capable of reaching a 250km/h top speed and to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X with the door open high above.