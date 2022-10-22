Meet Hailee Steinfeld, the new ‘Generation Z’ pop icon you didn’t know about – Music

This very young actress and singer has achieved something incredible with just 24 years of life: Having the opportunity to put herself in the shoes of a historical feminist in the popular series ‘Dickinson’, that has already confirmed its third installment. hailee steinfeld She is quite a renowned actress at this early age because that is how she has worked for it, training in acting since childhood and leaving any casting director who prided himself in just two sentences in front of the camera with their mouths open. She loves the little red pilot, we could rather say that she adores her and that is making her professional career go through one of her best moments. ANDThis brunette beauty has already taken off and it seems that her professional career has no ceiling. The new feminist icon stages brilliantly in her interpretation many of the values ​​currently held by the younger generations, specifically the so-called “Generation Z” that he has seen in her and her character in the series, a benchmark of how a woman should be.

Dickinson star and singer with thousands of views

Hailee has not only been acting for years, she also sings and her songs accumulate millions of listeners on platforms, specifically 192 million in his ‘Capital Letters’, songs with lyrics composed in his own handwriting and that could not make more sense, since they arrive talking about pause in a world that does not seem to stop turning and that we could say that he’s getting crazier.

In the middle of this frenetic climate appears the sweet and versatile Hailee Steinfeld, the new benchmark of generation Z that from CADENA 100 we predict will be one of the most recognized faces of Hollywood and the music industry in just a few years. Time to time!

His interpretive facet

With the news that her series ‘Dickinson’ has already signed its third season, her fans are already delighted, because this means that we will be able to continue seeing her in her role as Emily on the small screen for another year. And that their steps in the world of interpretation go even further with her role in Disney, embodied as a powerful female character in Disney +, as well as a contract with Marvel to be Kate Bishopthe new heroine of the ‘The Avengers’ factoryall thanks to that aura of female empowerment that it gives off.

He also had the opportunity to work with the great actor Matt Damon when he was just 14 years old in the movie ‘Valor de LeY’work that earned him an Oscar nomination in 2011.

his musical facet

His songs continue to accumulate hundreds of thousands of reproductions with the following titles ‘Starving’, ‘Let me go’ or ‘Most Girls’songs that They do not stop going viral and circulating on the famous Tik Tok platform and that even the team in charge of BSO of the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ made him ask for his voice for some songs on the soundtrack.