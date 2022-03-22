Meet here the cars that Emma Watson can buy with her fortune

Actress Emma Watson is known for her big logos on the big screen. Surely you remember Hermione Granger, the character of Emma transcended generations and became a star among young people. But now she is 31 years old and she accumulates a vast fortune. Tork investigated what cars the actress can have with her wealth.

The fame of the magician saga brought changes in the lives of its protagonists. One of them was money and profits, as well as fame and recognition. In the world of celebrities, cars are very important because they speak a lot about a person.

These cars could be bought emma If I wanted. Mercedes-Benz AMG a45, this sport version of the German brand is a medium-sized vehicle but with great features. It has an engine 4 cylinders who is capable of developing 381 horsepower and its acceleration is 0 to 100 in 4.2 seconds.

The second car is from another German brand, in this case, the one with the four rings (Audi).R The A5 RS model It is a high-end sedan that provides comfort and sportiness at the same time, it has an in-line four-cylinder engine and more than 450 horsepower. Undoubtedly a risky model for audio.

On the other hand, the brand porsche presented the model Cayenne, an SUV that demonstrates elegance and sportiness in its design. has an engine V8 from 600 horse power. The German brand was played in the creation of this medium SUV that was very well received among customers.

Another option is the Urus from the Italian manufacturer Lamborghini. Well in the style of the Italians, this car has a eight V-shaped cylinders which is fed by two turbos, which develop more than 680 horsepower. If you were in Emma’s place, which car would you choose?