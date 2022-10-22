Meet in the bestial car with which Jessica Alba sets the internet on fire

Jessica Alba, world-renowned actress, set the internet on fire with a beastly sports car. She Slides and knows what vehicle we are talking about!

October 21, 2022 4:45 p.m.

One of the most remembered actresses for very pochocleras films that did not end up transcending has been Jessica Alba, who is remembered for lousy films. On the other hand, the American not only gives something to talk about for her performances, but also for having set the internet on fire after having posed with her spectacular sports car.

Currently, the born in California she is one of the most successful businesswomen because she is one of the co-founders of the company The Honest Company. This corporation is worth more than 3 billion dollars in the United States stock market and stands out for producing cosmetics that do not harm the environment.

It is estimated that Jessica Alba has a fortune close to $200 million for the profits it receives by being one of the main shareholders. However, this is not the first time he has taken a big step with a company, since a few years ago he set the internet on fire by promoting jeans with his spectacular sports car.

It’s about a Chevrolet Corvette C3 convertible that stands out for a pointed front part that transmits the sensation of speed. This car has an engine with 335 horsepower that allows you to pass 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds and reach a top speed of 246 km/h. Its value is close to 30 thousand dollarsas reported by car and drive.

It should be noted that it is not surprising that Jessica Alba has this beautiful sports car, because she has an insane collection of vehicles, among which a Bugatti Chiron and a Lamborghini Aventador stand out. In other words, luxury cars are one of the great weaknesses of the American.