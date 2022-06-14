Meet Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who went from “Harry Potter” to “Stranger Things 4” – FayerWayer

After the premiere of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, there is an actor who has caught the attention of fans. This is Jamie Campbell Bower, because in his youth he was part of “Harry Potter”.

So we tell you who he is and a little more about his career.

The actor plays one of the most important characters in this installment.

In the latest season of the Netflix sci-fi series, Bower plays Peter Ballard (aka Henry Creel and One), who transforms into the monster Vecna.

At 33, he has gained a lot of attention and it is very well known to many.

The reason is that the actor was also part of the cast of “Harry Potter”.

Campbell gave life to a young version of “Gellert Grindelwald” in “The Deathly Hallows” (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”).

It should be noted that thanks to this role, Jamie met Bonnie Wright, an actress who played “Ginny”, the sentimental partner of Harry Potter.

The actors had a three-year relationship and, although they ended, they continue to be great friends today.

Also, Campbell returned to the franchise to bring the same character to life, in “Fantastic Beasts.”

And let’s remember that it was the young version of Johnny Depp, who was later replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

This has been the career of Jamie Campbell Bower

He is a British actor, singer and model, known mainly for playing the role of “Anthony Hope” in “Sweeney Todd” and for his role as “Caius” in the second part of “Twilight: New Moon”.

He starred in the film adaptation of the first book in Cassandra Clare’s international bestselling saga, “Shadowhunters: City of Bones.” alongside Lily Collins, Jemima West, Kevin Zegers and Robert Sheehan. He was also the lead singer and guitarist for the British punk rock band, Counterfeit.

Premiere of the second part of “Stranger Things 4″

Netflix has already released the final chapters of the fourth season of this famous series, which will arrive on July 1.