Meet Jay Shetty, the man who married important celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins

Singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old is one of the most popular women in the world. Everything she does for her becomes a trend and her work is always guaranteed success. She is also very active on social networks and in this medium she already has more than 222 million followers who are aware of her movements.

The truth is that the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took all eyes and is on the way to consecrate itself as the event of this 2022. Although at the time the singer tried to keep every detail secret, over time she revealed some details through her newsletter and of their social networks.

Related news

Now it is known who officiated the ceremony of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck a few weeks ago. It’s about the former monk and podcast host, Jay Shetty, It was he himself who said that marrying both stars “was an honor” and “truly special, it’s beautiful to celebrate love.”

JLo and Ben at their wedding. Source: instagram @jlopez.dream

“I met Jennifer a few years ago. She has been absolutely phenomenal. We have collaborated many times and I met Ben in this process, which was wonderful,” he said. Jay Shetty, who also has a scene from the film “Marry Me” starring JLo, Maluma and Owen Wilson, where he marries several random couples.

Lily Collins at her wedding to Jay. Source: instagram @jayshetty

Jay Shetty He also officiated at the wedding of Lily Collins, the star of “Emily in Paris” with her current husband, film director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell, at the end of 2021. For those who want to follow in the footsteps of these two celebrities, Jay is soon to launch his book “The 8 Rules of love: how to find it, keep it and let it go”.