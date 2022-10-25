Meet Jessica Alba’s trucks that drive all of Hollywood crazy

Jessica Alba is one of America’s actress and businesswoman and these are the three vans she has in her garage.

September 30, 2022 5:22 p.m.

Jessica Alba is one of the well-known actresses that the United States has because she was in well-known films such as the Fantastic Four. On the other hand, her success is not only focused on acting, but also on her facet as a businesswoman because she is one of the founders of The Honest Company.

In turn, as reported by different reports, Alba has almost 200 million dollars earned with her corporation, for which she was able to acquire different cars.. Due to this, in Tork we review the three vans that the actress who surprises Hollywood has.

1-Volvo XC90

This Volvo is worth 136 thousand dollars.

One of the vehicles that Jessica Alba has is a Volvo which is a traditional brand of trucks in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. On the other hand, the XC90 model is characterized by the design that it has as the glass gear lever. This idea is no coincidence because it seeks to be the Apple in the automotive industry, so it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

2-Range Rover



This car is worth 145 thousand dollars.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a maximum speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to the 441 horsepower it has and is priced at 145 thousand dollars.

3-Audi Q7

This truck is worth 80 thousand dollars.

Another recognized car brand is Audi, who has been characterized by carrying out urban cars. However, the renowned German brand has a number of trucks and the Q7 model is one of them. This is characterized by being spacious, having a maximum speed of 240 km/h, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and worth more than 80 thousand dollars.