Meet Jonathan Anderson: Zendaya’s Favorite Designer

Jonathan William Anderson is 38 years old and was born in Magherafelt in the United Kingdom. Today he is one of the most mentioned designers by the fashion industry. He worked with prestigious international brands such as: Prada, Swarovski, Versus (Versace’s second line). He is currently the creative director of Loewe, the Spanish house in force since 1846 located in Madrid and which belongs to the Louis Vuitton line.

Your first steps in fashion

In 2005 he graduated from the London College of Fashion and the first glimpse towards the path of modeling was at the hands of Prada (belonging to the Italian businesswoman, Minuccia Prada), being a salesman with attention to the public to attract the public.

Already in 2008, he launched his first line that was aimed at the male audience called JW Anderson and that superimposed on the daily clothes that could be worn and without any type of prejudice as to the garments that could have their feminine touch, to what already in 2010 he also returned it to that sector.

Recognition for your work

As indicated in the newspaper El País, Spain, Jonathan Anderson considers himself a workaholic and all the time he diagrammed so that his work was in order, adapted for two audiences that play with what can be worn on a day-to-day basis and this paid off, since in 2017 he attended the Fashion British Awards gala located at the Royal Albert Hall, and there he won the awards: British Designer of the Year in womenswear for his JW Anderson collection and accessories designer of the year by Loewe.

Source: image / Tristan Fewings / BFC.

Zendaya and Jonathan

Finally, when Stuart Vevers resigned, in 2013, he took command and took over the position of creative designer of the Loewe brand and this is how Pierre-Yves Roussel, president and CEO of the LVMH fashion division, said it for the medium digital fashionista Vogue Spain: “When Delphine Arnault (executive president of Louis Vuitton) and I met Jonathan, we immediately considered that we could help him express the full potential of his innovative, emerging and already influential firm”, he expressed about the position they decided to put on him.

Related news

In 2017 Jonathan Anderson signed his clothing capsule at Uniqlo and explained that his idea was that any age could freely wear the garments.

Source: Image / Uniqlo

Autumn – winter collection (2017).

Several celebrities have worn their clothes and here we share who they are.

Emily Ratajowski, Jennifer Coolidge, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Bjork, Ursula Corberó and Augus Cloud, among others.

On its website, it offered various types of products: handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories for both the female and male genders.

The bags have a wide variety of color range and start at 650 euros.

The basic garments start at 190 euros and the highest (covered) 4990.



His collaboration with the Moncleir line of jackets goes from 1915 euros until 1985.

Here we share the latest collection of the fashion designer that is on everyone’s lips so you can see what is coming for the 2023 summer collection.