Meet Jonathan Anderson: Zendaya’s Favorite Designer

Photo of James James1 day ago
Jonathan William Anderson is 38 years old and was born in Magherafelt in the United Kingdom. Today he is one of the most mentioned designers by the fashion industry. He worked with prestigious international brands such as: Prada, Swarovski, Versus (Versace’s second line). He is currently the creative director of Loewe, the Spanish house in force since 1846 located in Madrid and which belongs to the Louis Vuitton line.

Your first steps in fashion

In 2005 he graduated from the London College of Fashion and the first glimpse towards the path of modeling was at the hands of Prada (belonging to the Italian businesswoman, Minuccia Prada), being a salesman with attention to the public to attract the public.

