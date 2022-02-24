Meet Karol G’s Argentinian double

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old has become one of the Latin artists with the greatest international exposure. Her songs sound on all the stations and her photos go viral on the network at a speed never seen before, that’s why everyone wants to imitate her.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Carol G He accumulates more than 49 million followers on Instagram alone from all corners of the world who closely follow all his publications and activities. Now in an Argentine program a woman appeared who claims to be Karol G’s double, but her appearance caused ridicule on the network.

this fan of Carol G He appeared on the 13TV station program called ‘Welcome a Board’. The purpose of the shipment is for ordinary citizens to approach the studio and appear behind a door while the audience tries to guess which famous person the supposed resemblance is to.

The truth is that the Argentine double of Carol G He had to answer many questions from the driver so that those present knew who he looked like. Although the woman dyed her hair light blue like Bichota and imitated her make-up and outfit, she did not achieve her goal.

Karol G. Source: instagram @karolg

The Argentine double of Carol G He has a very different complexion from the ex of Anuel AA, her body is not worked like that of Tusa’s interpreter after several hours in the gym and a good diet. This aroused ridicule on social networks where they completely criticized the imitation.