Meet Karol G’s Argentinian double

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old has become one of the Latin artists with the greatest international exposure. Her songs sound on all the stations and her photos go viral on the network at a speed never seen before, that’s why everyone wants to imitate her.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Carol G He accumulates more than 49 million followers on Instagram alone from all corners of the world who closely follow all his publications and activities. Now in an Argentine program a woman appeared who claims to be Karol G’s double, but her appearance caused ridicule on the network.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Jennifer Aniston ate the same thing for 10 years at the request of ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most important actresses in the world of Hollywood, especially …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved