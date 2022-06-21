Meet Karol G’s cute pet

Carol G He announced on his social networks that the family was getting bigger and the news soon became all the rage on social networks. As soon as Bichota’s followers learned that she had a new pet, which she presented on Instagram, she earned loving messages from all of his fandom.

faithful friend of Carol G is Otto, an English shepherd who was given to her by her boyfriend at the time, Daniel Oviedo, artistically known as Ovy On The Drums. This English shepherd was in the life of the singer for the last five years.

Otto is famous in social networks and like Carol G It has a huge audience. He even has his own account. Instagram where 241 thousand people follow him. Curiosity about this type of animal began to increase and until a few days ago a fact was spread that according to a Kennel Club report, in 2020 only 227 puppies were born, a very low figure when compared to the birth rate of other races.

Karol G and Otto. Source: Instagram @otto_kg

dogs mascot style Carol G It is also known as bobtail or old English shepherd, it is a cross between various lineages of the English mastiff and the ovcharkam that spread throughout Europe during the 20th century. Despite the fact that over time this breed became the perfect companion animal, this canine does not forget its herding origins.

Otto. Source: Instagram @otto_kg

According to specialists in canine matters, the English Shepherd has a personality that falls in love with everyone they had. Who owned a bobtail, as it is Carol Gdescribe them as a human dog because of the trust and affection they show.