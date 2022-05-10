Entertainment

Meet Melissa Vallecilla, the woman with whom Anuel AA will have a son

Pregnancy rumors once again surround the singer Anuel AA and her partner Yailin, known on social networks as ‘the most viral’. On more than one occasion, they have made it clear that they have among their plans to go through the altar and have children and the fans speculate with the good news.

The truth is that now it is known that Anuel AA will be a father for the second time but not with his girlfriend yailin. A young Venezuelan named Melissa Vallecilla assures on social networks and on the Mexican program ‘El Gordo y la flaca’ that she is 7 months pregnant with the singer.

