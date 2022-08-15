Meet Michelle Rodríguez’s fastest car

Michelle Rodríguez enjoys luxury and speed on and off the big screen, which is why the actress has an amazing garage with the best car models. Today in Tork, we will show you one of them that stands out as the fastest in the collection. Swipe and find out more!

August 06, 2022 10:40 p.m.

Michelle Rodriguez She is recognized for her roles in various action films and series. She managed to interpret different characters where she represented a rude and rebellious girl as is the case with Ana Lucia in the series lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, one of the most prominent, Letty Ortiz in the American saga, Fast and furious.

Her successful career has led her to possess a net worth of approximately $30 million. This great fortune is due, for the most part, to his collection of luxury and high-end cars. The actress has models from brands such as Ferrari, Jaguar and Mercedes Benz, among other. However, there is one model in particular that stands out for its great speed and performance.

Its about Lamborghini Aventador and is positioned as the fastest car in the garage of the one born in Texas. This amazing machine has a 350km/h top speedsimilar to other models of the actress such as the Ferrari 488 GTB that has a speed ranging from 325 to 340 km/h and the Jaguar F-Type that travels up to 323 km/h. However, the Aventador managed to outperform both.

This Italian car has a 6.5L V12 enginewhich gives it a power of 769 horsepower. Also, set a time 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and has a value close to 500 thousand dollars. She is one of the most chosen models by celebrities, famous as Cesc Fabregas, Kanye West and Cristiano Ronaldo also have one in their garages.

Clearly, the American knows how to use her big salaries and enjoys the adrenaline and speed. We do not rule out that you can acquire a new car that surpasses this Lamborghini soon…