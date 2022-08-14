Meet Michelle Rodríguez’s most expensive car

Michelle Rodríguez drives the best cars both as Letty Ortiz and in real life. Inside her garage, we find a model that dazzles everyone for its high value. Slide and find out more!

Michelle Rodriguez he is noted for his roles both on television and on the big screen. Some of the most prominent were Ana Lucia in lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and of course, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. Thanks to her successful career, the actress currently has a $30 million estate about.

This great fortune is due to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The Texas-born has a car collection worthy of any adrenaline junkie. We have seen her behind the wheel of models of different brands such as Ferrari, Mercedes Benz and Jaguar, and in many more throughout his films. However, there is one in particular that stands out within the garage.

Its about Lamborghini Aventador, one of the most common cars to find in the collections of Hollywood celebrities. Rodriguez It has been shown next to this Lamborghini by its social network Twitter and, what most dazzled everyone was the value of this great machine. Its price is close to 500 thousand dollarsa worrying number for any mortal but not so much for the actress who gave life to Letty Ortiz.

The Lamborghini Aventador not only great value, but also great performance. Have a 6.5L V12 engine which provides an amazing power of 769 horsepower. In addition, it achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and travels up to a maximum speed of 350km/hbecoming not only the most expensive car but also one of the fastest.

Clearly, Michelle Rodriguez knows how to enjoy her big salaries. The American is a fan of speed and adrenaline, so we don’t hesitate to continue seeing her at the wheel of incredible machines like this one.