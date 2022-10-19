Meet Parker, the Dog Behind ‘My Friend Enzo’ – Movie News

‘My friend Enzo’ is a moving film that shows that working with animals can create a bond that crosses the big screen. Meet Parker, the golden retriever that Milo Ventimiglia wanted to take home.

Based on Garth Stein’s most popular novel, My friend Enzo is a heartwarming story told by Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner), a witty and thoughtful dog. He has formed a close bond with his owner Denny, played by Milo Ventimiglia, who aspires to become a Formula One racing driver. Through his canine eyes, Enzo watches Denny fall in love, marry Eva, played by Amanda Seyfried, having a daughter and, of course, car racing. Who is this adorable puppy that brings Enzo to life, which you can see in Star Plus?

In the movie, Enzo is played by Parker, a cute two-year-old golden retriever who could easily be friends with the little canines who worked on Hachiko and Predator: Prey. He was helped by two more loins, Solar and Orbit, while there were puppies that gave life to the protagonist in his first months. In old age, Butler, a gray-haired and quieter golden, took the role.

Working with animals and children is never easy, so the actors had to meet their co-star Parker in advance, the puppy who stole hearts this weekend during the dog marathon in Azteca 7. Ventimiglia said it was important to genuinely connect with Parker and build a bond of camaraderie. just as it would with its own owner in order to faithfully reflect the relationship between the characters.

Although Milo admitted that he did not own a dog, his relationship with the golden became so close that the trainer himself worried that his dog would feel stressed by the energy that the actor transmitted. If you missed this movie on Mexican television, remember that there is always the option to enter Star Plus to relive this story that will make them love their pets, and for them to see that there are great movies beyond 101 Dalmatians.



Movie Paws Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Butler and Parker at the premiere of the film.



Milo stated that if Parker hadn’t had a home, he would have gone home with him. The friendship between the actors grew in such a way that if it had been possible, Milo would have wanted to be with Parker until the last moment. Although he also admitted that due to his lifestyle and his work, having a pet at that time seemed complicated. Finally, after three months of living together every day on the recordings, Parker returned to his family and said goodbye to Milo.



Movie Paws Milo and Parker as Denny and Enzo.



Parker and Milo managed to convey to the public the bond of affection between their pet, Enzo, and Danny, his owner. Thus, My friend Enzo is the perfect movie for owners and lovers of faithful canines, packed with moments of love, laughter and tears. A moving story about a man, his family, and his relationship with a dog, told through the eyes of his loyal friend. If you liked Isle of Dogs or Clifford the Big Red Dog, also available at Star Plusthis tape is for you.