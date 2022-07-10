Meet Ralph Lauren’s most “humble” car

Ralph Lauren, the famous fashion designer, has one of the best collections of high-end cars. However, one of the models does not stand out for its luxury and value. Slide and find out more!

Ralph Lauren it’s a designer and fashion house owner which bears the same name. Ralph Lauren Corporation has been in the industry for more than 50 years and achieved dress the best celebrities in history. After such a successful career, the 82-year-old businessman became one of the hundred richest Americans in existence.

The New Yorker has a staggering net worth of $6.5 billionwhich is reflected in his huge collection of high-end cars. Lauren has a fanaticism for period models and vintage of the best automotive companies. Porsche, Ferrari and Bugatti These are just some of the names that we can find inside this millionaire garage.

However, his collection did not start out as luxurious and valuable as it is now. In the 70’s’at the beginning of the designer’s career, he managed to buy one of the first models that would start to fill his future garage. It’s about a Mercedes-Benz 280 SE with a value of approximately 10 thousand dollarsan insignificant number for the millionaire celebrity that is now.

The Mercedes-Benz 280 SE had a 4.5L V8 engine that gave him a maximum power of 195 horsepower. In addition, it reached an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds. Of course, even though her design career was just beginning, Lauren wasn’t going to want a simple machine in her collection, so He made certain changes such as leather seats and silver details.

Definitely, the businessman’s fondness for cars has been around for a long time. He started with a 10 thousand dollar machine to have a 70 million Ferrari. Clearly, the designer’s career has continued to grow, as has his impressive garage.