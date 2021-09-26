meet Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Hulu released the first photo of Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation by Celeste Ng starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

The image of Little Fires Everywhere you can see it at the bottom of the news and it shows the two actresses in the roles they play, respectively those of Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, two women who seem to be opposites apart from the fact that they both have a killer look and pose and a strong sense of style.

Based on the 2017 bestseller written by author Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined destinies of the Richardson family (a perfect core, from the cover), and a mother and daughter who creep into their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the fierce attraction of motherhood and the danger of believing that following the rules can avoid disaster. In the cast of this new Hulu product we find: Witherspoon, Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson) and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

This new series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street) and Lynn Shelton will also be executive producing. The photograph of the two actresses: