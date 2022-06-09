Meet the 2022 Small Business Champion

The 2022 Latinas in Business Empowerment Summit for Women in Business (WEES 2022), a conference that annually brings together successful Latinas and other diverse women entrepreneurs in the region to “learn, connect and succeed,” announced the winners for the edition of this year.

You can also read: The importance of women entrepreneurs in economic recovery

The main event, which will take place on June 24, 2022, between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, at the Berkeley College Mid-Manhattan campus, has as its main theme for this year “Success! ! How Women Entrepreneurs Succeed in America,” which specifically references the harsh conditions minority women entrepreneurs and female founders face in “starting and expanding their businesses in an environment of discrimination and barriers to opportunity.”

11:30 am – 2:30 pm (ET) – Panelists introduce who’s who in each area of ​​development, along with a luncheon reception and their exclusive peer-to-peer networking session that will help women entrepreneurs elevate themselves themselves and their businesses.

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm (ET): Keynote address and award ceremony for 12 successful leaders for excelling in growing their businesses or building their communities.

From the organization stand out:

Relax and unwind in a camaraderie with peer-to-peer networking and a fantastic open-bar mixology reception alongside celebrity comedian speaker Gina Brillon

For this year’s edition, Natalie Madeira Cofield, Deputy Administrator of the SBA and in charge of the Women’s Business Ownership Office, was selected as Champion.

Madeira Cofield “is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with over 15 years of experience raising diverse capital, building strategic partnerships, and promoting local and state economic development policies to successfully incubate and scale expansion and development initiatives. of small businesses in communities across the United States,” the Small Business Administration (SBA) says in its profile.

The SBA also highlights that Madeira Cofield “brings extensive experience leading business and trade associations and working with corporations and philanthropic organizations to develop programs to support entrepreneurship within urban, diverse, women-led communities and is responsible for ensuring more than US $22 million in capital to invest in entrepreneurial projects and small business programs and initiatives.”

Most recently, Madeira Cofield served as the founder and CEO of Walker’s Legacy and the Walker’s Legacy Foundation, which provides entrepreneurship programs to support thousands of multicultural women entrepreneurs.

Among the list of award-winning leaders are:

The 2022 Latinas in Business Empowerment Summit for Women Entrepreneurs (WEES 2022). Photo: Latinas in Business.

Ivana Sedia – Founder of United Translation

Jacqueline Sansone – Vice President of Investors Bank

Laura Matos – President of Board of Latina Civic PAC

Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina – President Latina Civic PAC

Andrea Martinez-Mejia – Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Department of Health

Samantha Telfair – Founder, the MERGER. State of Mind

Marcela Berland – President and CEO of Latin Insights

Lucy Pinto – Manager of the Grow with Google Digital Coaches Program

Evelyn Padin – Founder, Law Offices of Evelyn Padin and Nominated US District Court Judge in NJ Supreme Court

Elisa Neira – Deputy Commissioner at NJ Department of Human Services – Office of New Americans

Monica Ramirez – Founder/President, Justice for Migrant Women; Co-founder, The Latinx House

To register for this event you can click here.