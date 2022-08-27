Meet the 5 luxurious cars that Jessica Alba keeps in her garage

Jessica Alba has become not only an important actress, but also a successful businesswoman with luxury cars. She Slides and knows what cars we’re talking about!

One of today’s renowned actresses is Jessica Alba, who has left acting for a while to be a successful businesswoman. She is currently one of the co-founders of The Honest Company, a corporation in which she has more than 300 million dollars.

On the other hand, cars are an important asset for Jessica, so 21motoring.com released a long list of cars she owns. At Tork, however, we’ll be reviewing just the five best cars you keep in your garage.

1 – Bugatti Chiron

Only 300 units of this model have been made.

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car from France. Currently, It is worth 3.8 million dollars and every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, it has 1500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.

2 – Lamborghini Aventador

This Lamborghini is a classic among luxury cars.

When you think of a car the words that come to mind are luxury, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

2-Tesla Model S

This Tesla has a top speed of 250 km/h.

One of the fashion cars of most celebrities worldwide is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made to run. However, the maximum speed it has is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to 130 thousand dollars.

4-Volvo XC90

This Volvo is worth 136 thousand dollars.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. On the other hand, the XC90 model is characterized by the design that it has as the glass gear lever. This idea is not by chance because it seeks to be the Apple in the automotive industry, so it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

5 – Range Rover Autobiography

This truck has 441 horsepower.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a maximum speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to the 441 horsepower it has and is priced at 145 thousand dollars.