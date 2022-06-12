Meet the $7.4 million dollar mansion where Britney Spears had her wedding

This mansion was bought by Britney Spears in 2015

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are already married. Her marriage took place in the mansion that the singer bought in 2015 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Since before the wedding, several media outlets spread the photos taken by paparazzi in the area. All the installation for the celebration was done in the green areas of the property.

All the guests were covered by a large white tent. It should be noted that Spears invited other music and entertainment stars to her wedding, such as: Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

The occasion also served to the princess and queen of pop revive their controversial and iconic kiss.

But in this celebration not everything was rosy, it seems that Spears is destined to live bad experiences. during the ceremony her ex-husband Jason Alexander snuck into the mansion and they needed police intervention to get him out.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in Thousand Oaks/ The Grosby Group

The couple’s mansion in Thousand Oaks it has an extension of 13,264 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, library, game room, media room, wine cellar with capacity for 3,800 bottles, elevator and other amenities.

In addition to the main house there is a garage with capacity for five vehicles and there is also a pool house.

Outside, where the wedding took place, there are extensive green areas with terraceswimming pool, spa area, jacuzzi, tennis court, orchard, golf course and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

