Meet the actresses and models who played Lara Croft

One of the most iconic characters in pop culture, Lara Croft appeared in 1996 in the then unpretentious tomb Raider, developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive originally on the Sega Saturn – the game also made its way to MS-DOS and PlayStation. Since then, the heroine has gone through more than a dozen games, which have sold more than 75 million units over at least three generations.

Regarded as the most successful adventurer in the gaming world by Guinness World Records, Lara was created by Toby Gard and initially would be a female clone of Indiana Jones. But the idea was considered unacceptable and the character was completely remodeled, she gained South American roots and the name Laura Cruz. A short time later, the character ended up becoming English and was given the name Lara Croft Mandy DeMonay – chosen from a phone book.

Fun facts aside, over the past 26 years, Lara Croft has come to life in and out of the games. Game On has separated a list to remember the actresses and models who have already given life to the protagonist.

Nathalie Cook as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

She was the first official model that promoted Tomb Raider, in ECTS 1996, and later appeared in some magazines and newspapers in England. It served as a model for the initial development phase of the first game.

Rhona Mitra as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

The London-based actress known for “Underworld – The Rebellion” is one of the most famous actresses to play Lara in the real world. She was the inspirational muse between 1997 and 1998.

Vanessa Demouy as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

Shortly after Rhona Mitra, the French model was hired by a European magazine for a Tomb Raider shoot – and ended up becoming famous thanks to him.

Nell McAndrew as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

The official model of Tomb Raider between the years 1998 and 1999. She only left the role for posing as the character for a playboy magazine shoot without authorization from Eidos – which ended in her dismissal.

Angelina Julie as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/BBC Films

The famous actress gave life to Lara Croft in two films: “Tomb Raider” (2001) and “Tomb Raider: Dawn of Life” (2003). To this day, she is considered one of the most perfect actresses for the role and her style and look were adapted in some games in the series in the early 2000s.

Lucy Clarkson as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

The British model was the official Lara Croft between 2000 and 2002.

Jill de Jong as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

With the iconic “Angel of Darkness” look, the Dutch model was one of the models to bring Lara Croft to life in real life between 2002 and 2004.

Karima Adebibe as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

The English model was the official Lara Croft of Eidos between 2006 and 2008, in the games “Tomb Raider: Legend” and “Anniversary”.

Alison Carroll as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

In 2008, the British gymnast was the last model hired to play Lara Croft, still at the time of “Tomb Raider: Underworld”. Since then, Eidos and Square Enix have put the practice aside.

Ellen Rocche as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

The Brazilian was hired in 2001, by the national distributor of Eidos Interactive, to be the official model of the character in Brazil and to promote the episode The Lost Artifact.

Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft Photo: Playback/Square Enix

In the most recent trilogy published by Square Enix, which works as a reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise, the British actress became Lara Croft’s complete package and was responsible for the motion capture, action, acting and voice. She played Lara in Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of Tomb Raider (2018).

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft Photo: Reproduction/Warner Bros.

Carrying on the legacy of Angelina Jolie, the Swedish actress and dancer, known for Ex Machina, Anna Karenina and The Danish Girl – a role that won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, gave life to a new Lara Croft in theaters in the feature film “Tomb Raider: Inception (2018)”.