Meet the amazing classic that Zoe Saldana could drive

Zoe Saldana can afford to call herself the highest-grossing actress in the world, but also, thanks to her performance in The Adam Project, she was able to fulfill the dream of many by driving one of the most iconic cars of the 70s. Learn more then.

May 24, 2022 2:30 p.m.

Zoë Saldana established herself as the highest-grossing actress in the world thanks to her roles in Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe Y Neytiri in Avatar from james cameron. Her performances in these productions allowed her to rise to fame and get various leading roles.

Who shared filming with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Livewill bring Neytiri back to life in Avatar: The Way of Watera sequel that would premiere in December 2022. In addition, she was one of the protagonists in The Adam Projectdirected by shawn levy.

In this film, Saldana plays Laura Shanecouple of Adam Reedcarried out by Ryan Reynolds (in its adult version) and by Walker Scobell (in the twelve year old version). Also, we can meet Mark Ruffalo Y Jennifer Garnerwho play Adam Reed’s parents.

Something that many four-wheel fans may have noticed, is the GMC Jimmy that Saldana drives. This colored vehicle Sky Blueis one of the most iconic of the 70s. The one that the actress handles, is the model of 1979.

with an engine of 6 cylinders in line from 4.1 liters under the hood, this classic 4×4 can generate a horsepower of 130 horsepower. speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.3 seconds and can reach top speed of 146 km/h.