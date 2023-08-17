Meet the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate in their personalized posters

With Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian leading the cast, American Horror Story: Fragile Will premiere on Hulu on September 20, 2023, with the season being split into two parts.

FX and Hulu premiere in just over a month American Horror Story: FragileSeason 12 of the hit anthology horror series created by ryan murphywhere on occasion the role of audience is played by the actress and screenwriter Hailey Phifer,

After seeing a brief preview, FX has now released some personalized posters of American Horror Story: Fragile Its main characters focused on: Emma Roberts ,madam web, abandoned, about the destination, yes i want… or no, cara delevingne ,only murders in the building, carnival row, say it like a lady) And Kim Kardashian ,ocean 8, absolutely wonderful,

take a look at the posters of American Horror Story: Fragile Via the following gallery of images.

plot of American Horror Story: Fragile based on a book

One of the main features of this new season that we will soon be able to see on Disney+ is that unlike what was seen before, this time its plot is based on a book that went on sale in the United States this month in August. goes for , critical conditionby Daniel Valentine.

This book focuses on Anna Alcott, an actress She becomes convinced that a sinister figure will do everything possible to ensure that her pregnancy never occurs.,

subscribe to disney+ Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe at €8.99/month or save 2 months with an annual subscription compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start membership

After several failed rounds of IVF treatment, Ana thinks she is finally pregnant, but her dreams are shattered again when she miscarries, just as her doctor told her. However, Ana feels the baby still moving inside her.But nobody believes him.

In addition to Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, they are the cast of the new season American Horror Story Michaela J. Rodriguez ,Tick, Tick… BOOM!, Annabelle Dexter-Jones ,succession, Julie White ,how we roll, Zachary Quinto ,boys in the band, Billie Lourd ,journey to heaven) And dennis o’hair ,endless storm), among others.

On this occasion, FX and Hulu have opted to split the season into two parts for guaranteed content to address the current state of the industry due to the actors’ and writers’ strike.

so, first part of American Horror Story: Fragile Opens in the United States on September 20, 2023 And shortly after we will be able to watch the season in these parts through star channel disney+, Do you want to watch new episodes of the series?